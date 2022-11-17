“You Can’t Even Mention Their Name in the Same Breath”- WWE Hall of Famer Thinks CM Punk Should Lose in 30 Seconds if He Faces Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

In an edition of the “To Be The Man” podcast, the sixteen-time World Champion Ric Flair opined on a wide range of things. When he was asked about his thoughts on the possible return of CM Punk in WWE to face The Texas Rattle Snake Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, he sounded baffled by the idea. CM Punk Vs Austin is still in talks. Although Punk’s return isn’t confirmed, there are speculations that Punk will return and face Steve Austin on the grandest stage.

News about Austin returning to the squared circle to compete again has met with pure excitement among fans.

However, it was previously reported that not everybody wants to work with CM Punk after his actions in the rival company AEW. On the other hand, sources say that booking Punk Vs Austin at WrestleMania 39 could be a big main event.

Ric Flair thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin should finish CM Punk in 30 seconds if they meet at WrestleMania 39

The Nature Boy commended Austin during the podcast for staying in shape at 57. Naitch lauded that Austin could keep himself fit to compete despite spending time away from the ring.

According to Flair, if CM Punk was to face Austin at WrestleMania 39, the match should conclude within 30 seconds with Austin emerging as the victor.

Flair further expressed disbelief over the idea of putting Punk against Austin over the other guys like Randy Orton and AJ Styles who he thinks deserve the opportunity more than Punk.

Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/xJzPgfTliU — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 13, 2022

“If he wrestled CM Punk, you need to beat him in 30 seconds, so that’s not the answer. Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk? Come on. Give me a break. You can’t even mention their name in the same breath”. Said Naitch. “I can’t even fathom the WWE even entertaining bringing a guy in that would be putting him ahead of Styles, Orton”. He added.

Cm Punk VS Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 (according to Rumors) would be one hell of a money match for the promotion.#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UcGQpC0YRc — Wrestle Elite 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@wrestle_elite1) November 16, 2022

If Steve Austin does end up wrestling at WrestleMania AND CM Punk goes back to WWE, would you rather see Austin Vs. Punk or Austin Vs. John Cena? pic.twitter.com/rf90RFFNRs — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) November 13, 2022

CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. 🤔

Long term Storytelling pic.twitter.com/pHHlEqtf6G — Irish Wrestling & Entertainment 📺 (@IRISHWRESTLING8) November 14, 2022

Flair then expressed his disapproval of Punk’s actions and stated that Punk didn’t leave either company on good terms and that “he can’t act like acts” and expect to be ushered in the main events. According to Ric, bringing Punk back and handing him the main event match will have guys “jumping off the roof”.

Ric Flair comments on The Rock and John Cena facing Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

When Flair was asked his thoughts on The Rock and John Cena as the potential opponents for Steve Austin, Flair aligned with the idea. However, he believes if The Rock and Stone Cold meet, it will come down to who is doing the favor.

According to him, neither of the two will have a match for an hour.

The rivalry between Steve Austin and The Rock is what defined the Attitude Era. Both men know each other very well in the ring as they have had multiple matches at WrestleMania.

Rumores indican que Stone Cold Steve Austin podría estar dando una lucha más en su carrera. Con los rumores de un posible regreso de The Rock para una lucha más igualmente. Me encantaría verlos frente a frente una vez más en WrestleMania 39. Austin vs Rock. ¿Qué dicen? pic.twitter.com/c5ArANdUMJ — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 13, 2022

Flair even liked the idea of John Cena stepping up against Steve Austin but believes the objective of that match will be no different from Austin vs The Rock.

Click here for more wrestling news.