HomeSearch

Talents And Staff Expected To Get Released As WWE Aims For More Budget Cuts

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 18/03/2023

Former WWE Champion May Reportedly Make His Return at WrestleMania 39

WWE Logo
Credits: WWE

Between 2020 and early 2022, many big superstars and backstage workers fell prey to Vince McMahon’s axe of budget cuts. Although Triple H has righted some wrongs, similar news is coming out again. In fact, ever since Mr. McMahon returned to the WWE Board, the backstage environment has been said to be a lot more relaxed. However, recent reports indicate that more WWE talents and staff may get released in the upcoming budget cuts.

WrestlingBlog, in its recent report, has provided some latest insights into the whole matter. It confirmed the rumors that WWE is looking for more releases in the future. The report claimed the conversations have been happening for the past two weeks.

The company might release some of its talents and staff after WrestleMania 39

WrestleBlog also talked about the potential time when the next budget cuts might happen in WWE. The report noted that the firings could take place after WrestleMania 39. Though as of now, nothing could be said as to who might get released.

Moreover, although there are a lot of talks happening, everyone isn’t in favor of WWE making budget cuts. In fact, most of them don’t want to release people from the company.

There were some past reports that Triple H-led WWE management is not in favor of granting superstars their releases. Though that was regarding some talents being unhappy for not getting a chance to feature onscreen. It seems they don’t support releases due to cutting expenses as well.

People in WWE management are unhappy with releasing people because the company’s budget cuts

WrestlingBlog reported that people in WWE management are opposing the idea of releasing people because of budget cuts. In fact, they are trying their best to not let a lot of talent go.

As of now, it’s unclear who is in favor and who’s not, about firing more talents and staff. But considering the track record, one can assume The Game will be on the latter one.

Nevertheless, if the report turns out to be true, more firing will be happening next month. Obviously, fans would expect that they don’t see big names go again. However, let’s see who will face the consequences of WWE saving its money this time.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

Share this article
About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz