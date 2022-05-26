Terrible, Senseless and Tragic: Wrestling World mourns heartbreaking Texas School Shooting

A gunman killed over 19 people in a school in Texas. Cody Rhodes, Taynara Melo and other wrestling stars mourn over Texas School Shooting.

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas witnessed terrible bloodshed on Tuesday. As per the reports, an 18-year-old youngster entered the Robb Elementary School and killed at least 19 children. The gunman has even taken the lives of two adults. Thus, as per the reports, the total life loss tally has reached 21. It is known that the incident also has left several people injured.

The incident has been termed the deadliest one next to a similar incident that had taken place at a U.S. elementary school. The incident took place a decade ago in the year 2012. It resulted in the killing of 20 children. The Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut also witnessed the death of six adults.

As per the report of Education Week, prior to Tuesday’s Uvalde massacre, The US has witnessed 26 such school shootings in the year 2022. These incidents have resulted in several killings and even have left many of them injured. The report says that a total of six people including five students lost their lives in the school shootings this year.

For the past half-decade, the country of The US has witnessed over 100 school shootings. A total of 118 school shootings have taken place since the 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The incident of 2018 resulted in 17 fatalities.

Wrestling World mourns heartbreaking Texas School Shooting

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and several other wrestlers have mourned over the bloodshed that took place in Texas. The American Nightmare expressed his grave disappointment over the bloodshed. ‘Terrible. Children lost. Senseless, tragic, & avoidable. Whether it’s love, blood donations, charitable items, just people helping other people is what we need. Love and CHANGE. If your instinct is to dive into political discourse or defend gun rights…truly maddening and sad,’ tweeted the wrestler over the incident.

Even Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody tweeted and expressed her pain over the incident. ‘More precious lives lost. Praying for change. Something has got to give,’ tweeted Brandi. She ended her tweet with the emoji of a broken heart.

Apart from the WWE wrestlers the wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling also took to the social media site Twitter to pour out their disappointment upon the incident. The AEW wrestler Taynara Melo tweeted, ‘I’m sad and I’m praying for those in need. KIDS SHOULD BE SAFE AT SCHOOL!’ She also added the emoji of a broken heart along with her tweet.

