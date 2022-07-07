“That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply” – Matt Hardy explains the origin of Jeff Hardy’s personal issues

AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently shared a childhood incident that he believes is the reason for Jeff Hardy’s current situation.

There has been a lot going on in the pro wrestling world in the last few months or so. From Mr. McMahon stepping down as CEO to Jeff Hardy getting arrested, the wrestling industry is making more news outside the ring than from inside.

One of the shockers that came recently was the arrest of The Charismatic Enigma on June 12. Jeff Hardy has been charged with DUI and two other crimes. Recently, Jeff’s elder brother, Matt Hardy recently talked about his brother’s current situation.

While speaking on his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW pinned his views on addiction and mental health and tried to explain the origin of his brother’s personal issues.

Matt Hardy believes Jeff Hardy was deeply hurt by their mother’s death

Jeff Hardy is a legend in the ring. But, the wrestling icon has been fighting his demons almost throughout his pro wrestling career. The Enigmatic Soul has also had a few brushes with the law in the past.

During the podcast, Matt shed light on his brother’s current situation. He revealed that their mother passed away when Jeff Hardy was too young. And Jeff carried the pain of that incident throughout. Matt also believes that was when it all started with his brother. He said:

“I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply…”

The AEW star also shared why he has been away from any kind of addiction. He said his addiction to anything is replaced by the addiction to raising his three kids. However, Matt seemed determined to help Jeff Hardy to bring him back as healthy as possible.

The Wrestling Icon also shares his talk with Jeff Hardy after the arrest

While speaking on the show, Matt also opened up about the conversation he had with Jeff Hardy after he got arrested. According to Matt, the Charismatic Enigma wasn’t happy, and he kind of hated himself for whatever happened. He said:

“After speaking to Jeff, the last couple of days, he is so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself.”

Matt Hardy also talked about the ladder match he and Jeff were supposed to be on AEW Dynamite. Matt thanked the fans for all the love and support they have provided to the Hardy Boyz.

Thanks for all the overwhelming love shown towards the latest @MattHardyPod! It’s massively appreciated. LISTEN/WATCH- https://t.co/BwmxNOr2VC pic.twitter.com/hOdmeEVp23 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2022

Anyway, it is good to see Jeff Hardy has got support from his elder brother and fans. And if everything works out fine, who knows, fans might see the Hardy Boyz back in the ring soon.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.