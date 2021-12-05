“The guy took Seth down” – Eric Bischoff says fan attack “Looks Bad” for Seth Rollins

Eric Bischoff says fan attack “Looks Bad” For Seth Rollins. The visionary was recently blindsided and attacked by a fan on Monday Night RAW.

A disgruntled fan caused a huge stir when he attacked Seth Rollins on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The visionary, who was caught off guard. However, he managed to grab his attacker in a headlock before the guards came and diffused the situation by getting the fan out of there.

Eric Bischoff, who recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, was asked to comment on the situation.The former WCW President was sympathetic towards the WWE star but went on to add that the situation was a bad look on him.

“I’ve been on a receiving end of one or two of those. I felt bad. For Seth, I also wonder why he didn’t see it coming. The angle I saw was shot from a fan, I’ll throw that disclaimer in there. But Seth was walking towards the back, and the guy was coming from Seth’s 2 o’clock position to the right from about fifteen yards away. Now I think Seth had his head down because he thought everything was over and probably didn’t expect or hopefully didn’t expect it. I can kind of understand it.

But here’s what made it look bad for Seth. The guy took Seth down. Depending on who you listen to, Seth was moving in for a choke. Security hit, there’s bodies, like 800 lbs of body everywhere. And then three or four guys from security finally get this cat off Seth. And then Seth stands up and says, ‘Is that all you got?!’ That’s something I was hoping we wouldn’t see on television because that didn’t look good. Well, we didn’t see it on TV, but we saw it after the fact.”

Bischoff also proposed to allow wrestlers to defend themselves if attacked by creating laws that prevents fans from seeking prosecution if wrestlers retaliate.

“Honestly, I think there should be a law passed in every major city that has an arena,” Bischoff said. “If you’re a fan, and you jump and you attack whoever is on the field, on the floor, on the ice, pick your sport, and you go after an athlete? You should not be able to press charges against anybody for anything.”

