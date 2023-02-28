The Miz, Who Was Once Kicked Out of WWE Locker Room by Chris Benoit, Was Once Praised by John Cena for His Hard Work

The Miz’s success in WWE certainly did not come easy. Before making it to WWE, The Miz was a reality TV star and an aspiring pro wrestler. In 2004, The Miz was featured in WWE’s Tough Enough as one of the contestants. Though he didn’t win the contest, he became the first runner-up. But after the former WWE Champion punched his ticket to the main roster, it was a rocky road ahead as he fell victim to backstage hazing. It took him years of persistence to finally become a mainstay in WWE.

Today, he is a former two-time WWE Champion and a Hollywood star. The A-Lister shocked the WWE Universe when he first won the WWE Championship in 2010.

One of his most remarkable wins as the WWE Champion was against John Cena at WrestleMania 27. Although John Cena was The Miz’s biggest rival, in real life, Cena is his biggest supporter.

The Miz was once praised by John Cena on Twitter

Last year, WWE released its docu-series, WWE Evil, with John Cena as the top cast. The series featured the most diabolical villains in wrestling, namely, Hulk Hogan, Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and The Miz.

Taking to Twitter, John Cena stated that The Miz was one of his favorite heels in the business. The Cenation leader also named The Miz as one of his favorite WrestleMania opponents.

One of my favorite bad guys and #WrestleMania opponents. He reminds everyone all the time! #WWEEvil https://t.co/FGtt6PfEhU — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 25, 2022

The Miz tweeted in a typical villainous fashion, staying in character and reminding John how he beat him at the grandest stage in 2011. The sixteen-time World Champion replied and had nothing but kind words for the A-Lister.

On being asked if he remembers how The Miz beat him at WrestleMania, Cena responded by stating-

“I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed.”

I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed. https://t.co/VJkfwOOiYV — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2022

John Cena’s praise for The Miz just goes to show how hard the latter has worked to arrive at this juncture in his career. While John Cena believed in The Miz, others held a different opinion, as he was once kicked out of the locker room.

The Miz was once banned from the locker room for six months

When The Miz finally made it to the main roster in 2006, his co-workers had an aversion to him. Since the “Awesome” one was a rookie, he found himself on the receiving end of being bullied by WWE legends like Chris Benoit, JBL, and others.

Speaking on the WWE 24 documentary, The Miz recalled being wrongfully accused of making a mess in the locker room and eventually being kicked out. According to him, his dismissal from the locker room came from him eating chicken over referee Scott Armstrong’s bag.

I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream pic.twitter.com/UTmjheMQxl — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 26, 2023

“One day I was eating a piece of chicken in the locker room. Someone comes in and goes, ‘Dude, you’re eating over my bag.’

And his bag was right there. I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’

He goes, ‘Dude, you just got stuff all over my bag.’

I go [shakes head]… I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was [saying], ‘I’m sorry, I apologize.’

Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking.” Recalled The Miz.

Further, in the documentary, The Miz looked back on the days he used the same restroom as the fans and the janitor’s closet to change into his wrestling attire. However, he finally got let in after six months by the leader of the locker room, The Undertaker.

