“That’s what it was all about” – The Undertaker explains why he did not mention Mick Foley in his WWE Hall of Fame speech

WWE Legend The Undertaker recently discussed his Hall Of Fame induction and why he kept Mick Foley out of his farewell address.

Mark Calaway, famously known as The Undertaker, retired from in-ring action at Wrestlemania 38 after delivering an outstanding Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. Earlier this year, he became a WWE Hall of Famer. In an emotional speech, the veteran summed up his decades-long career in WWE. Although the farewell address was iconic and inspiring, there was a bit of objection to why he did not talk about Mick Foley.

The Undertaker and Mick Foley were involved in a lethal feud in the 90s that ended in an outstanding Hell In A Cell match in 1998. The match was so iconic that it set new standards for stipulations matches in WWE. Recently, the WWE legend talked about a former in-ring foe and revealed why he wasn’t in his HOF speech.

The Undertaker clarified why Mick Foley was not included in his farewell speech

Recently, Bleacher Report sat with the WWE Legend and asked for his views on the criticism he got for omitting one of his biggest rivals from the Hall of Fame speech. The Undertaker praised Mick Foley but stated that his farewell address was about sharing his WWE journey and inspiring people. Therefore, whoever WWE star he mentioned in the speech, was for context. It was not about every rivalry he had in his 30-year-long run with the company.

The Undertaker added he was intending to thank WWE fans. In fact, the Hall of Famer apologized just in case anyone was offended. He said:

“It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and… thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.”

One of the loudest standing ovations in the history of the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is a legend of the game and has inspired generations with several unforgettable moments inside the WWE ring. Not just championships, the legend has won millions of hearts and broken a few with his iconic performances.

However, The Undertaker received a memorable send-off during the Hall of Famer ceremony earlier this year. The fans in attendance expressed their gratitude with a five-minute-long standing ovation. Even The Deadman could not hide his emotions after hearing the crowd say, ‘you deserve it.’

Nevertheless, the speech was inspiring as it highlighted The Undertaker’s WWE journey and the learning that came alongside it. Let’s see if the deadman ever decides to appear on WWE tv for one last match like The Nature boy.

