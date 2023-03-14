The Undertaker Explains Why Cody Rhodes Is “The Right Person” To Dethrone Roman Reigns

Right Now, the biggest question in WWE is who should put an end to the undefeated title reign of Roman Reigns. While some support The American Nightmare, there are many who feel The Honorary Uce should be the one. Well, when it comes to undefeated streaks, who better than The Deadman to answer the question? Recently, The Undertaker discussed whether Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns or should it be Sami Zayn.

The Hall of Famer was a special guest on the recent episode of Ariel Helwani’s show on BT Sport. During the conversation, The Phenom was asked about his opinions on the hot topic.

The Undertaker admits Sami Zayn is a “Dark Horse” but feels Cody Rhodes is the right choice

According to The Undertaker, WWE has to choose the “right person” to put an end to Roman Reigns’ title reign. The Hall of Famer feels it should be someone who the management can trust would not “flake off”.

He noted that WWE has invested a lot of money and time to build such a dominant title reign. And looking at the momentum, The Undertaker stated Cody Rhodes seems to be the “logical guy”. The Phenom admitted Sami Zayn is a “dark horse” but was skeptical if he will be as meaningful as he is with Roman and The Bloodline.

He feels The Honorary Uce will be entertaining, but won’t have the impact he has right now. Moreover, the Hall of Famer believes the one to defeat The Tribal Chief should be someone who will be with WWE for the long haul. He stated:

“It’s gotta be the right person… I think Cody [Rhodes] with the momentum… would be the logical guy, and Sami’s a dark horse… As talented as Sami [Zayn] is… without Roman [Reigns] and that group [The Bloodline] … is he gonna mean as much? It’s gotta be somebody that they [WWE management] have a lot of faith in and knows is going to be here for the long haul…”

The Deadman also feels Roman Reigns should have been the one to break his undefeated WrestleMania streak

On the show, The Undertaker also discussed if not Brock Lesnar, then who should have broken his WrestleMania streak in 2014. According to The Phenom, The Beast Incarnate had already accomplished everything from WWE to UFC.

Breaking his streak was not going to elevate his career in any way. Instead, it should have been someone like Roman Reigns who would have benefited a lot from that win.

The Undertaker claimed he did express his point of view to Vince McMahon back then. Unfortunately, it was his boss’ decision and in the end, Brock was chosen as the one.

Nevertheless, heading into WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes must be delighted that The Undertaker wants him to win. Though dethroning The Tribal Chief, who is in the G. O. D MODE right now, won’t be an easy task in any way.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.