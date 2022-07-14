The Undertaker feels that the former RAW Champion is on a whole other level

WWE legend The Undertaker recently spoke about a current lot of wrestlers. He feels that the former RAW Champion is on a whole other level.

WWE Legend The Undertaker is a well-known personality in the arena of professional wrestling. The Hall of Famer has recently announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling. Owing to his stature, The Undertaker is always been listed among the top-rated stars of WWE of all time. The Phenom recently made his appearance on SI.com’s Week in Wrestling. On the show, The Deadman showered his praisings on a current lot of female wrestlers.

The female roster in WWE has grown tremendously in the past few years. Since the Women’s Revolution, female stars have been treated much more professionally and have become main event stars. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and many others have all shown that women can equal the aggression and technicalities of the industry to become true superstars.

The Undertaker feels that the former RAW Champion is on a other level

Speaking about Bianca Belair, The Legend said that the female wrestler has only scratched the surface of what she is going to achieve in the company. Speaking further he also said that Bianca has got an incredible personality. He also added that she is someone whom The Legend wants to succeed. The Deadman also expressed his views about another woman wrestler, Becky Lynch. The Deadman praised the former RAW Women’s Champion and stated that she is on a different level from the other female stars. He also added that Becky has the potential to be on top for a long time.

“Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed. And Becky is just on a whole other level. You never know what’s coming next. Watching what she’s doing, it’s clear she has the potential to be on top for a long time.”

It is a well-known fact that The Undertaker is always supportive of women. Recently, WWE legend Trish Stratus expressed that The Phenom has always offered his help to the women in the business. Appearing on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, Trish said that Undertaker has always been a good friend and good support. The wrestler further said that The Phenom takes out time to watch girls and provides them with valuable feedback.