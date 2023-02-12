The Undertaker Finally Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt at Raw XXX

A few weeks ago, on January 23, WWE Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary in the presence of WWE legends that had hugely contributed to the red brand in the past. Old-school wrestlers and legends like Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, The Undertaker, DX, and many more were featured on the show. One of the many high points of the show was the return of the American Badass Undertaker. Taker interrupted LA Knight during a promo and made his way to the ring on his motorcycle, just like the old times!

At first, LA Knight got away from The Undertaker as he wanted no part of him. But when his back was against Bray Wyatt who appeared after the lights went out, Knight scurried his way back into the ring, only to be put in a front chokehold by The Undertaker. Wyatt and Taker then locked eyes in the middle of the ring while Knight was still held in Taker’s vice grip.

The next moment, The American Badass shoved LA Knight at Wyatt to taste Sister Abigail. Following the action, The Undertaker approached Bray Wyatt in the middle of the ring and mysteriously whispered something in his ear. For weeks, the fans have been spitballing on social media out of curiosity about what The Undertaker could have said to Wyatt.

The Undertaker finally reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt

In an interview with Sportsnet on Wednesday, The Undertaker divulged what he told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX. According to him, he let Bray Wyatt know that he was just a phone call away if Wyatt ever needed some advice. The Phenom further stated that he’d love to share his experiences with Wyatt.

The Undertaker said this about Bray Wyatt last year. He’s always had love and respect for Bray. pic.twitter.com/9fcDz37bWS — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 24, 2023

“I just let him know too that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward.”

Furthermore, the seven-time World Champion also gave his thoughts on Bray Wyatt being compared to The Undertaker, as they both come from the same supernatural genre.

The 57-year-old stated that it is unfair on Wyatt to be compared to what he did during his time. The Deadman further praised Bray Wyatt for doing things the way he does as the new face of fear in the company.

“Everyone in the world finally understands that I’m never going to be [The Undertaker]. “I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He’s the only Undertaker.” Bray Wyatt discusses the moment the two shared on #RAWXXX and the influence of The Deadman.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IUe3XYLKjG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023

There’s obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think you know he’s his own guy, he’s his own character. I don’t think it’s fair to him to compare what he does to what I did.

The Undertaker reveals if he still watches WWE

At one point during the interview, the wrestling legend was asked if he still watches the product. Taker then responded affirmatively and said it was a “no-brainer” that he still follows the product. Aside from keeping tabs on what Bray Wyatt does, the Deadman revealed he enjoyed watching The Bloodline angle with Sami Zayn.

“I’m gonna break you and your family” ROMAN REIGNS VS SAMI ZAYN CONFIRMED AT THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/u5ZTQNAY5g — mister j (@brandnewdrip) February 4, 2023

He then showered praise on Zayn for his work. Sami Zayn defecting from the Bloodline has been considered to be one of the best storylines in WWE history. The Tribal Chief is set to go head-to-head against the former honorary Uce at Elimination Chamber, with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at stake.

The Bloodline story is just phenomenal. Obviously, being in Montreal, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Sami Zayn and the job that he’s done in that story. That Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling, it’s so well done.

