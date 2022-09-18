“Then We Knew It Was on..” – Roman Reigns Details How He Became a Paul Heyman Guy

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns recently shared the story behind him aligning with Brock’s advocate, Paul Heyman.

Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name is Paul Heyman! For WWE fans, the name and catchphrase were synonymous with Brock Lesnar for more than a decade. However, in 2020, Roman Reigns shocked everyone when he returned to the company as a Paul Heyman guy. Since then, the two have dominated the roster by establishing a strong faction, The Bloodline. The 57-year-old serves as a Wiseman to The Tribal Chief and Current Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns.

Recently, The Head of The Table was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast. There, he opened up about a lot of things including his recent in-ring decisions. Reigns also shared how ended up shaking hands with Brock Lesnar’s advocate.

“I think I was really the only one that he wanted to work with…” says Roman Reigns

During the show, The Tribal Chief was asked to shed light on his 2020 return when he aligned with Paul Heyman. Reigns stated that at that time, Brock was in between contracts which gave Heyman a creative window. Even though Paul still working behind the scenes, pairing him with someone onscreen should have been legit from a creative standpoint.

Besides, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes he was the only one Heyman would have worked with. Roman Reigns noted that if it was not for him, the 57-year-old would have preferred working backstage. However, once all things were sorted and Heyman knew he will be working with Reigns, it was on. Roman stated:

“You need to have something that’s like, legitimate, come through to make that move, and I think I was really the only one that he[Paul Heyman] wanted to work with. Otherwise, I think he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from an overall directive standpoint. But yeah, once he knew… I’m gonna be with Roman [Reigns]. It’s all good, then we knew it was on.”

Moreover, Roman Reigns mentioned that Heyman has been with him even before he was a WWE star. He recalled how the 57-year-old has worked with his previous generations.

Well, Heyman’s alignment with the current Samoan would the best for most WWE fans right now.

When Roman Reigns turned heel and became A Paul Heyman Guy

A lot of fans gave Roman Reigns a negative reaction as they believed WWE was over-pushing him. Some even wanted to see a heel turn from the Big Dog. However, when it came, it was unexpected and came in as surprise. In 2020, Reigns announced his return by attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman at the SummerSlam and making his heel-turn official.

However, it was the following episode of SmackDown Live where he surprised the WWE universe. In a backstage segment, Reigns disclosed his alignment with Paul Heyman, and the rest is history.

Nevertheless, the onscreen collaboration surely has worked for Reigns’ career as it has transitioned him into the biggest star of the company. He has been a champion for more than 2 years and undefeated for 1000 plus days. And it seems, The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.