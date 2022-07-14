“There is a very real chance that Ric Flair will die” – Wrestling world reacts to the last match of Ric Flair

Ric Flair is all set to have his last match at the age of 73. The wrestling world reacts to the last match of his career.

The association between Ric Flair and the company of WWE began in the year 1991. The career of Ric Flair at WWE has lasted for a well more than three decades. During this period the Nature Boy went on to become a two-time WWE champion and a Royal Rumble winner and also holds the title of World Champion for a record 16 times. With such an astonishing and a long career with the company, the 73-year young wrestler is all set to retire.

But, the retirement has been marked on a special note by the wrestler and the company. The Hall of Famer is all set to have his last match at the age of 73 on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee. It has been nearly a decade since The Nature Boy competed in a wrestling battle. His previous wrestling battle came at IMPACT Wrestling against his former nemesis and wrestling legend Sting.

Ric is all geared up for the battle. Even though the announcement of the opponent has been yet declared by the company. But this isn’t stopping the 16-time World Champion from training. Ric has been training with Jay Lethal and sharing updates on his social media. It was recently announced that referee Mike Chioda will officiate the match.

Wrestling world reacts to Ric Flair’s last match

While on one hand, Ric is excited about the match, at the same time there has been concern rising from the side of the fans. Given his health and his age, the fans are concerned about the decision that has been taken up by the wrestler. The fans are also not spearing the company of WWE for holding the match. On the other side it also needs to be known that despite the argument by the fans regarding the match, the tickets are already been sold out.

Tickets for the Starrcast event, where his match is set to transpire, were sold out within 24 hours. Thus, leading the organizers to change the venue for the event. The fans have taken to the social media platform Twitter to express their concerns about the life of the wrestler.

With respect to the event, one Twitter user wrote, that Ric Flair is 73, has a pacemaker, and nearly died in hospital last year. Despite this, he’s decided to have ‘one last match’. A horrifically dangerous idea. He also added, A single promo later and here I am convinced he gets the job done. At the same time, another Twitter user expressing his concern wrote, Someone who won’t mind being known as the person who killed Ric Flair.

