“My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better!” – Ric Flair announces a major change to his last match

Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to social media and revealed the new venue for his last wrestling match.

Ric Flair made his first WWE appearance in 1991, and since then, he has solidified himself as one of the prominent names in the pro wrestling domain. The Dirtiest Player in the Game had 16 championship reigns in the company before hanging up his wrestling boots at Wrestlemania 25. But, Ric Flair isn’t done yet and will be stepping into the squared circle for one last match.

Last month, the 73-years old veteran decided to come out of retirement and wrestle at the upcoming Starrcast event on July 31. With the opponent still unknown, Rick Flair’s last match was initially planned to take place from Nashville Fairgrounds. Although the venue was small, all tickets got sold out within 24 hours.

But, according to Ric Flair, a major change has been made, and the match will now take place in a different place.

Ric Flair’s last match will now take place in a bigger and better venue

Recently, The Nature Boy took to Twitter to announce the new venue for his last match. Ric Flair wrote that the venue has been changed to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, which has a capacity of around 9600 seats. The former 16-time world champion expressed his delight in moving the event to a bigger and better venue. He said:

“My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium!…”

My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/9xdCuRuNT4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 20, 2022

The tickets to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium will be available from June 24. Moreover, the tickets purchased for the initial venue will be valid in the new one. This change is a good thing for the event as the new venue can host more people than the previous one.

Well, this summer, fans will see the dirtiest player in the game performing his classic moves in the ring. Although many fans are not happy with Flair wrestling at this age, there is a lot of hype for the match.

The Nature Boy is training hard with a current AEW superstar

Ric Flair is 73, which means he has a lot to work on in order to perform well in his last match. The WWE Hall of Famer is not just getting ring-ready, he is working hard to give his best. In fact, Flair was seen training with an AEW superstar, Jay Lethal.

Earlier this month, Ric Flair tweeted a video where he could be seen being tossed from the top turnbuckle and onto his back by Lethal.

Anyway, it appears the former 16-time world champion is all set to step into the ring for one last match. Furthermore, the event has been moved to a bigger location, which means more fans can see the match live.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.