“There’s definitely an argument for Cena” – Bully Ray names the baby face of WWE who can become the greatest wrestler of all time

Former Tag Champion Bully Ray has been named the baby face of WWE who could become the greatest wrestler of all time.

Bubba Ray Dudley who owns the ring name of Bully Ray has recently made a bold prediction. The WWE Hall of Famer has recently named the WWE babyface who can become the greatest wrestler of all time in the company of WWE. Bully Ray mentioned about holds the tag of one of the most popular and prolific babyfaces in modern wrestling.

Hailing the contributions of the baby-faced wrestler, Ray said that the factor that makes him great is not only his in-ring work but also the assignments he has taken place outside the ring. The team member of Dudley Boyz hailed the baby face wrestler for granting the wishes of the children on this earth through the means of his foundation.

Bully Ray names the WWE wrestler who can become the greatest of all time

The baby face wrestler whom Bully has named the greatest WWE wrestler of all time is none other than John Cena. The 16-time World Champion has been returning to the wrestling. The return is on the eve of the celebration of two decades of bonding with WWE. Cena made his debut in WWE in the year 2002. The wrestler rose to fame in a shorter time frame and from then on there has been no looking back.

The wrestler flew to Hollywood on the back of the popularity that he has gained from the wrestling company. Since then John Cena has been associated with WWE on a part-time basis. Apart from his 16 world titles, John Cena has also won the US Championship and is a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray spoke about Cena during his arrival on the Busted Open podcast.

Speaking about Cena Bully said that the wrestler encompasses being a WWE Superstar. Bully said that the tag that should be given is not only on the basis of his in-ring work but also for the work he does outside the ring. Ray also hailed the works undertaken by Cena through the Make a Wish Foundation.

“There’s definitely an argument for Cena [to be named the greatest Superstar of all time]. Everything that encompasses being a WWE Superstar – not just in-ring work. If we go outside of the ring, John Cena has granted more wishes to children on this earth. It is through the Make a Wish Foundation than anybody else. That says a lot.“