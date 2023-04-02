Who Are the Top 5 Longest Tag Team Reigning Champions in WWE History?

In the world of pro wrestling, or for that matter, in any sport, Records Are Meant to Be Broken. In fact, anything that’s going well now will come to an end at some point. Recently, something similar happened during the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended one of the longest tag team title reigns in WWE history.

The Usos, who had been carrying the tag team gold of both brands since May 2022, are no longer champions. Well, The Bloodline members may have lost their tag team titles, but they have secured their place in the history books.

Here’s the list of the top 5 longest tag team title reigns in WWE history:

5. Mr. Fuji and Professor Tanaka – 337 days [From June 27th, 1972 until May 30th, 1973]

Before he became Yokozuna’s manager in the early 1990s, Mr. Fuji was a tag team specialist. He held the World Tag Titles with Professor Tanaka for 337 days from June 27th, 1972 until May 30th, 1973.

4) The Valiant Brothers- 370 days [From May 8, 1974, to May 13, 1975]

Jimmy Valiant and Johnny Valiant (together known as The Valiant Brothers) are #4 on the list of longest tag team champions in WWE history, The duo was the first to hold WWWF World Tag Team Titles for over a year. They won the titles by defeating Dean Ho and Tony Garea on May 8, 1974, and held them until May 13, 1975.

On this day in 1979, The Valiant Brothers(Jerry Valiant and Johnny Valiant) won the WWWF World Tag Team Championship #WWE #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/zJqZX6pLlE — Racing for Hours (@HoursofRacing) March 6, 2022

3) Demolition (Ax and Smash)- 478 days [From March 27, 1988, to July 18, 1989]

The third on the list of the longest tag team title reigns in WWE history came during the late 1980s. It was the time when WWE was known as WWF. At WrestleMania IV, Ax and Smash won the WWF Tag Team Championship and held it until Saturday Night’’ Main Event XXII in 1989.

WWF Tag team champions, Demolition (Ax and Smash) with their manager, Mr Fuji. pic.twitter.com/I85vtutTVy — I HAVE A NERDY MIND #Blacklivesmatter (@blaksheepno1) April 23, 2020

2) The New Day – 483 days [From August 23, 2015, to December 18, 2016]

At #2, it’s The New Day, a faction comprised of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. After winning the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam 2015, the trio held the titles until the Roadblock pay-per-view in 2016. Including the 483-day title reign, The New Day has held the tag team gold 13 times so far.

WWE ranks The New Day as the greatest tag team in history 🥞 11x tag team champions

🥞 7x SmackDown tag champs (record)

🥞 483 days as Raw tag champs (record) The Power of Positivity. pic.twitter.com/i4mr3ScAo2 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 30, 2021

1) The Usos- 622 Days [From July 18, 2021, to April 01, 2023]

On the top of the list are none other than Jimmy and Jey Uso(The Usos). The Bloodline Members had been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions since Money in the Bank 2021. They won the titles by defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio during the kickoff show.

And last year, during the May 20, episode of SmackDown, they became the RAW tag team champions as well. The duo defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Sadly, their 622-day title reign came to an end during the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. They lost their titles in an epic match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, this is, so far, the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

622 days. the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. a reign of pure cinematic storytelling and undeniable chemistry of brotherhood. THANK YOU USOS🩸 pic.twitter.com/rvYHbJogQC — pau (@316REIGNS) April 2, 2023

