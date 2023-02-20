Roman Reigns Overtakes John Cena in List of Most Days as World Champion

Records are meant to be broken, but in the world of pro wrestling, they mean a lot. Right Now, if you talk about records in WWE, the current Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns comes to mind. The Tribal Chief has been on fire ever since he won the Universal title in 2020. In fact, his current championship reign is the biggest of the last few decades. In short, with each passing day, he is either making or breaking a record. Recently, Roman Reigns overtook John Cena to enter the WWE history books.

The Cenation Leader WWE career extends over two decades, where he won the world title 16 times. In fact, John Cena alongside Ric Flair holds the record for most title reigns in WWE history. On the other hand, The Tribal Chief has held a world title only six times so far. But he has still managed to surpass him in a big way.

Roman Reigns breaks John Cena’s record, Joins the likes of Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino

After defeating Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, The Tribal Chief took his current title reigns over 900 days. In fact, Roman Reigns breaks one of John Cena’s record of most combined days as WWE World Champion. In his 20+ years in WWE, the 16-time champion held the world title for 1397 in total.

Well, The Tribal Chief has broken that record as he recently crossed 1400 days. By overtaking John Cena, Roman Reigns is now the new #4 on the list.

This stat is insane. Roman Reigns has surpassed John Cena in total combined days as World Champion.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jY6fw5IOH1 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 19, 2023

As to #3, it is Bob Backlund, whose combined days as a WWE World Champion is 2,138 days. During the late 70s and early 80s, “The master of the Crossface” was a big name. Despite holding the WWF title just twice, the legend managed to enter the history books.

At #2, it’s none other than “The Hulkster” Hulk Hogan, who held the WWE World title for a total of 2,185 days. Between 1979 and 2012, the Hall of Famer had six title reigns in WWE.

Who holds the record for the most total combined days as the WWE World Champion?

At #1, it’s Late Bruno Sammartino, a man who held the WWWF title for 4,040 days in total. Making his debut in 1959, the legend held the world only twice, but still holds two major records in WWE.

On May 17, 1963, Sammartino won his first world title by defeating Nature Boy Buddy Rogers in 48 seconds. He then held the title until January 18, 1971, when he lost it to Ivan Koloff. In fact, Sammartino’s first championship reign (2,803 days) is the longest title reign in WWE history.

And on Dec. 10, 1973, he became the first 2-time WWWF champion by securing a win against Stan “The Man” Stasiak. He then held the title for 1,237 days before losing it to Superstar Billy Graham in 1977.

Roman Reigns may have overtaken John Cena, but he still has a long way to go to top the list. Though considering how pro wrestling is nowadays, even the 1400 days mark seems impossible to achieve. However, assuming Roman will wrestle for a few more years which means by the end of his career, he could be #2 on the list.

