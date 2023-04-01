“Time to Be a Player and Not a Coach” – WrestleMania Main Eventer Cody Rhodes Opens Up on Why He Left AEW for WWE

The last 12 months have been quite a roller coaster ride for Cody Rhodes, “The American Nightmare”. He left AEW, returned to WWE, got injured, made a comeback, and then, became the Royal Rumble winner. Right Now, he is all set to main event WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. However, fans were shocked when Cody Rhodes left AEW last year. Mainly because, other than being a wrestler, he was also the company’s Executive Vice President.

During a recent interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his time in AEW and shared why he left it. The American Nightmare revealed what made him quit a company where he was a higher-up.

Cody Rhodes left AEW because he was done being a launching pad for young talents

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes discussed why he left AEW and joined WWE last year. According to The American Nightmare, people were pinning him long before they should. In short, he wasn’t okay with wrestlers rising to the top by defeating him.

Cody admitted that he always wanted talents in AEW to achieve success. As a matter of fact, he still does, but not at his cost. The American Nightmare further went on to state that it wasn’t his time to be a mentor to others.

During his last months in AEW, Cody Rhodes felt he was just a coach, which is why he left. The American Nightmare wanted to be a player, which led to his epic WWE return at WrestleMania 39.

“I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me… I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player,” Cody stated.

The American Nightmare is just a step away from winning his first world title in WWE

Cody Rhodes left AEW to be a player rather than a coach and he has done that outstandingly. Since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare has been undefeated in the ring. Earlier this year, he won the men’s Royal Rumble match for the first time in his career.

At WrestleMania 39, he is scheduled to square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. Well, if Cody Rhodes manages to dethrone The Tribal Chief, he will win his first-ever world title in WWE. In fact, he will be the first in the Rhodes family to do so.

