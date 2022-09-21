In this article, we bring to you all the information about the top 10 most followed WWE female wrestlers on Instagram.

Be it women or men, the wrestlers of the company of WWE own widespread popularity all across the globe. The popularity of these wrestlers is not only limited to the ring of wrestling. These superstars are widely followed even on various handles of social media. In this article we bring to you the top 10 female WWE wrestlers who own immense fan following on the social handle of Instagram.

#10 Mandy Rose

The number 10 spot on the list is occupied by Mandy Rose. The current NXT Women’s Champion own a fan following of 3.3 Million as on 20th of September 2022. The wrestler, before marking her presence into the segment of WWE NXT used to be a part of the main roster. Many people loved the work of the wrestler and thus grew her popularity.

#09 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair occupies a place higher than Mandy Rose on the list. Flair owns a total of 5 Million followers on Instagram as on 20th of September 2022. Flair has been earlier featured on the top of the card for a very long time. Not only her wrestling skills but a whole lot of audience is even a big fan of her posts on Instagram making her to occupy the ninth position one the list.

#08 Eva Marie

Apart from being a WWE wrestler, Eva is also a model and has been a part of various commercials. Owing to her multi-angled talent the wrestler owns a total fan following of 5.7 Million on Instagram. The number of followers is as per the data of 20th September 2022. Eva also owns a close bonding with another WWE star Becky Lynch.

#07 Becky Lynch

At number seven is the close bonding sharer of Eva Marie, Becky Lynch. With 5.5 Million Instagram followers as per 20th of September 2022, Becky occupies the number 07 spot. The wide popularity the wrestler owns on television has been driving the traffic even on her Instagram account. Apart from being a go getting wrestler, Becky is also considered to be a Diva by many!

#06 Sasha Banks

At number six is one of the most popular wrestlers of the women’s segment of WWE, Sasha Banks. It has to be noted that Sasha, apart from being a WWE athlete is also a part of Star Wars universe. Owing to such a wide fame Sasha owns a fan following of 5.6 Million followers on the Instagram handle as on 20th of September 2022.

#05 Alexa Bliss

Making the cut to the top 5 list is another WWE sensation Alexa Bliss. Bliss is considered to be the most famous wrestler in the women’s segment of WWE. With a total of 5.9 Million followers on Instagram as of 20th September 2022 the wrestler stands at number 05 on the list.

#04 Paige

At number 04 on the list is another WWE diva Paige. With over a 6 Million followers Paige occupies the fourth spot on the list. Even though Paige is not an active wrestler anymore but she has not been failing to attract the followers on her Instagram account. Thus has been the rising number on her social media handle. At the time of writing however. her account has been deactivated.

#03 Brie Bella

On the list of top 3, the third spot is been occupied by the sister of Nikki Bella, Brie.Being a reality TV star, Brie and Nikki are very active on Instagram. Owing to this fact the wrestler cum TV star has been able to gain immense popularity on the social media handle. With over a 8.5 Million followers on Instagram, the wrestler occupies the third spot on the list.

#02 Nikki Bella

On the list of top two, the second spot is occupied by the sister of Brie, Nikki Bella. Nikki owns an approx of 10.5 Million followers as on 20th September 2022, the wrestler has been successful in occupying the second spot on the list. Apart from being a WWE wrestler, Nikki is also a TV star with Total Divas, Total Bellas and recently America’s Got Talent!

#01 Ronda Rousey

The top spot on this list is been occupied by the sensational wrestler of WWE, Ronda Rousey. With over a 15.9 Million Followers Ronda occupies the number 01 spot on the list of top female wrestlers of WWE with highest number of Instagram followers. Before coming to WWE, Ronda owned immense popularity in UFC as well and thus has been owing a wide popualrity.