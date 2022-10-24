Triple H Almost Got John Cena Fired From WWE in 2003!

16-time WWE Champion John Cena once revealed that both Triple H and Vince McMahon wanted him gone from WWE.

John Cena is a name that, for many wrestling fans, is synonymous with WWE. In 2002, who would have thought a young talent coming out to challenge Kurt Angle will become such a huge star? Cut to 20 years later, he has the most championship reigns in WWE and is a legend of the game. However, a year after making his debut, Cena was about to get fired, and all because of Triple H.

The Cenation Leader remained on the top of the WWE ladder for more than a decade. From winning the world title 16 times to granting the most number of wishes, Cena represented WWE on every platform. Even after leaving the company, his fame hasn’t dipped, and instead, he became a successful actor in Hollywood.

However, in one of his past interviews, the Cenation Leader made a shocking revelation about his initial years in WWE.

John Cena said Triple H didn’t like him and wanted him gone

While speaking to Soscia Network in 2012, John Cena reflected on his legendary career in WWE. Cena talked about his first two years in the company and explained how the higher-ups back then hated him. The Cenation Leader stated that even Triple H and Vince McMahon had the same feeling.

John Cena mentioned the Attitude Era and revealed that he was supposed to be a young good boy. However, everyone disliked him and wanted him gone from the company. The 16-time world champion said that Vince McMahon won’t admit it, but he and Triple H wanted him fired.

Cena said that initially, he wasn’t given the platform to showcase his abilities. He stated:

“When I was just wearing boots and tights… nobody in the company [WWE] liked me [John Cena]. I know Vince McMahon won’t admit this, but he wanted me fired. Triple H wanted me fired. Everybody hated me… They just wouldn’t give me a forum to showcase my talents.”

Well, the former and current Head of WWE Creative may not have seen potential in the young John Cena. But once they gave him a chance, they saw the results. Just like The Rock, Cena became a megastar both in the ring and on the silver screen.

John Cena won’t be wrestling a single match in WWE this year

The year 2022 is coming to an end, and yet, John Cena hasn’t wrestled a single match so far. In his 20 years with WWE, this would be the first instance when The Cenation Leader won’t feature in a single match.

Although there are two months and two PPVs left this year, the chances of Cena appearing are almost zero. It seems he will be breaking his 19-year-long streak this year. The last John Cena came to WWE was earlier this year in June. The Cenation Leader appeared to celebrate his 20 years in the company but didn’t wrestle.

Nevertheless, there are rumors of him facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. But as of now, the 16-time WWE champion is busy with his acting projects in Hollywood.

