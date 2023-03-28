Triple H Has Reportedly Approved the Creation of a New WWE World Championship Title

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has ostensibly approved a new WWE World Championship title. The belt is rumored to make its debut soon. It’s no secret that Triple H’s ideas are different from Vince McMahon’s. Ever since The Game took the reins from his father-in-law, the Creative trajectory of the promotion changed. Not only has The Game put stock into superstars who Vince gave up on, but he has also facilitated change in terms of Creative operations. According to a new report, Triple H is set to unveil the first-ever World Championship under his management.

With WrestleMania less than a week away, the WWE Universe awaits to experience the show under Triple H’s management. So far, HHH has proven to be a catalyst in WWE. The reported news about the introduction of the new World Championship title substantiates Triple H’s desire to reinvigorate the WWE.

Triple H is reportedly going to launch a new WWE World Championship soon

WrestleVotes reported via GiveMeSport that Triple H has approved a new World Championship title, which is to be introduced soon. It’s unknown when the belt will be unveiled in WWE. The report also noted that it’s uncertain if Triple H is looking to replace one of the top World Titles that Roman Reigns currently possesses. It was previously reported that Triple H isn’t a big fan of The Universal Championship.

There’s a new belt. I don’t know for sure if it’s getting a new name. I don’t know if one of the titles is going away, but there’s a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could.

According to reports, the Head of Creative wanted to scrap the title. But Roman Reigns’ ongoing title reign was holding Trips back from retiring the Championship belt. Now that there’s a new World Championship in town, The Games plans may come to fruition.

Moreover, fans are speculating if Cody Rhodes is booked to win his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare reigns supreme over the Head of the Table.

Triple H is reportedly going to give Mustafa Ali a significant push

There’s no denying that Mustafa Ali is one of the best high-flying talents on the roster. However, the Raw superstar has been underwhelmingly used. According to WRKD Wrestling, Ali’s luck in WWE is set to change. The report states that Triple H intends to use Mustafa Ali more on TV after WrestleMania 39.

Mustafa Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following WrestleMania.

