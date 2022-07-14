Triple H names John Cena as the greatest Superstar in the history of WWE

Congratulating John Cena on 20th anniversary with WWE, 14 Time World Champion names him the greatest Superstar in the history of WWE.

The 16-time World Champion John Cena made his comeback to the company of WWE. The wrestler turned actor made his return on Monday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his association with the company. On the 27th of June 2002, Cena made his debut in the ring of WWE. He was against The Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle. Even though Cena lost the match but he did not fail to gain the recognition of the legends of WWE including the then Chief, Vince McMahon.

John Cena was called up to the main roster during the same year as former WWE Champions Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. Many wrestlers of WWE congratulated the wrestler on his achievements in the span of these 20 years. The legends and rivals of WWE showered praise for the achievements of the wrestler. Among them is the 14 Time World Champion. He termed Cena as the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE.

14 Time World Champion names John Cena as greatest Superstar of WWE

The 14 Time World Champion is none other than the husband of the company. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has sent a heartfelt message to John Cena. The message on completing 20 years in the company. Triple-H posted a video on Twitter congratulating his former rival. Triple H said that it’s been an honour, to watch John, and his growth, through that period of time. Appreciating his determination and grit Triple H called Cena the hardest worker.

The husband of Stephanie McMahon also went on to term the ‘You Can’t See Me,’ wrestler as the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE. The 14-time World Champion further added that he was honoured to share the ring with the 16-time World Champion. The wrestler further said that he is honoured to call John Cena his friend.

“Arguably, the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE. But not only that. Through those 20 years, becoming the greatest ambassador, and truly representing what it means to be a WWE Superstar,” continued Triple H. “John, I was honoured to share the ring with you for all those years. I am honoured to call you a friend. Congratulations on the 20 years. And I look forward to what you bring to the world for the next 20.”