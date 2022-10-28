Triple H vs Hulk Hogan was a dream feud that many fans have forgotten about because it failed to live up to expectations.

Hulk Hogan has had memorable associations with everyone involved in the curtain call incident. Well, almost.

The former WWE Champion helped put WCW ahead during the Monday Night Wars after forming nWo alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He also had a match with Shawn Michaels in WWE which wasn’t exactly a wrestling clinic but is etched in the minds of fans forever.

With Triple H, however, Hogan had a rather forgettable feud. In fact, there’s not a lot of wrestling fans who even know they had a match let alone a month-long feud!

A world title program between two guys with exceptional character work should have been easy money. However, the two failed miserably to garner any heat towards the feud.

Triple H vs Hulk Hogan: Revisiting a dream feud that failed to live up to expectations

Triple H had just beaten Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 18 to become the WWE Undisputed Champion. Hulk Hogan on the other hand, was coming off an iconic match against The Rock. It was only natural for the WWE to pit the two stars with the most momentum against each other.

However, the issue here was that both wrestlers were baby face at this point in their careers. Triple H had just notched the biggest win of his career so far as a babyface. Hulk Hogan on the other hand, had the crowd booing The Rock of all people. It would be foolhardy to turn either of them heel!

Their feud began with both competitors being respectful of each other early on. However, as the weeks went by, the WWE resorted to creating misunderstanding between them in order to create a semblance of rivalry between them.

During a brawl with heels Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho, Triple H accidentally bumped into Hogan. The Hulkster, believing that the WWE Champion had attacked him on purpose, laid Triple H with a leg bump.

Triple H and Hulk Hogan teamed up next week against Angle and Jericho. Hogan hit Triple H with a steel chair by mistake and Triple H responded by smashing him in the face with a chair as well and this was the entire build to the feud.

How did the fight between Triple H and Hulk Hogan go?

Unlike the Rock vs Hulk Hogan, Triple H and the Hulkster had a long lackluster match. It didn’t help that the two didn’t seem to have any chemistry with each other or the fact that they wrestled at a slow pace.

To make matters worse, the match was filled with interferences.

Hogan won the match after hitting The Game with a leg drop even though he was already knocked down by a chair shot. His reign ended after just a month and Hogan was the champion again.

His reign didn’t last too long either as he lost his title to The Undertaker in the next PPV itself.

Both men had all of the tools required to make this a memorable feud and yet it never clicked. In the end, what could have been a storyline for the ages has been reduced to a bar trivia for the hardcore fans.

