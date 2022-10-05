“Undertaker’s First Words Pierced My Soul”- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on the First Words Said to Him by the Undertaker!

Legendary wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed the first words to him by legend, The Undertaker.

The Undertaker ended his three-decade long career when he announced his retirement in 2020. It may have been two long years since the legend’s retirement but the fever of The Undertaker is still at its peak among the fans.The world will forever be thankful to Vince McMahon for creating the character.

Mark William Calaway was found by McMahon who turned him into The Undertaker. And thus was born one of the most iconic personalities in the world of professional wrestling.

The Survivor Series 2020 paved the stage for The Phenom’s last in-ring appearance as an active wrestler. The retirement was announced by the wrestler exactly 30 years after his debut.

Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, The Big Show, members of the Bone Street Krew and the then Chairperson of WWE, Vince McMahon were present to honor him on his retirement.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals the first words to him by The Undertaker!

Several WWE Superstars from the past and present took to Twitter to share their experiences of working alongside The Deadman. One personality among them was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The Hollywood icon shared his memory of The Undertaker’s first words as a rookie in WWE.

In his post on Twitter, The Rock stated that it was thirty years ago when The Undertaker made his iconic survivor series debut and that The Undertaker’s first words pierced his soul as the veteran walked into the dressing room and said, ‘Muthaf****.’

The Hollywood personality concluded the tweet by stating that he was honoured to share the ring with the veteran wrestler.

“30 years ago today, he made his iconic Survivor Series debut. Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the WWE. His first words pierced my soul as he walked into the dressing room and said, ‘Muthaf****. True story. Honoured to share the ring with you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker,” tweeted Johnson.

The Deadman has taught the entire world to say ‘never say never.’ But, it does seem like the personality will never return to the ring of active wrestling.