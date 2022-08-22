“Who gives a sh*t” – The Rock shares Seth Rollins’ reaction after The Shield attacked him

WWE legend The Rock recently recalled his 2013 segment with The Sheild and shared what exactly Seth Rollins said to him.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns made their main roster debut in a dominant faction. The Hounds of Justice destroyed every major star who came their way. Even The Great One wasn’t spared. During a Monday Night RAW episode in 2013, The Shield brutally assaulted The Rock delivering a vicious tripe powerbomb.

Recently, the wrestler-turned-actor recalled the famous segment during an Instagram discussion with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The legend joined the WWE superstars during a live session where he recalled Seth’s reaction after the attack.

The Rock reveals what Seth Rollins said after making him bleed

While talking on the live session, the former 10-time champion recalled his famous confrontation with The Sheild and shared some interesting comments made by Seth Rollins. The Rock remembered laying down with his blood vessels open and mouth bleeding, and his cousin Roman Reigns asking whether he was okay.

However, The Great One claimed that The Visionary threw him so hard that he ended up bleeding. Not just that, when Roman Reigns was checking on his cousin, Seth Rollins didn’t even let The Rock answer. He just said, ‘Who Gives A Sh*t’ and moved on. The Rock said:

“I remember Seth, I was on Roman’s shoulders, Seth, in particular, threw me down so hard on that mat, busted my blood vessels, blood started coming up out of my mouth. Roman[Reigns] looked down and was like, you ok Uso?’… Before I could answer Seth was like, ‘who gives a s**t?'”

Even Seth Rollins talked about the segment and claimed he barely remembers what he said. Though, he admitted things could have gone a bit far in the heat of the moment.

Looks like we could get Rollins vs Rock at WrestleMania after this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sykjDIT7g9 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 17, 2022

Becky Lynch states The Visionary does not regret what he said

Contradicting what Seth Rollins said, Becky claimed he has no regrets and will do it again. The Man even gagged about an impromptu tag match at WrestleMania 39. She said that Seth told him he would do that again at the SoFi stadium. The Rock replied that the match won’t last more than 30 seconds.

The whole discussion was a fun chat as all three were joined by former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who was promoting his book, ‘There’s Just One Problem’.

Anyway, The Great One is rumored to face his cousin Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39. If that’s true, The Great One might be sharing the WWE locker room with The Visionary very soon.

