The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have a very close relationship. The Deadman, who served the WWE for three decades, is one of the people closest to Vince. So much so that the WWE Chairman called him to inform him of his retirement a day prior he announced it to the world. This would set off an argument between the two.

Following the fallout of the Hush Money Scandal, the WWE patriarch decided to hang his boots. The Undertaker was given a heads-up ahead of his announcement on SmackDown. However, The Deadman had a hard time coming to terms with the news he was just told.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker had an argument a day before the WWE Chairman announced his retirement

During a conversation with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker recalled Vince McMahon calling him. Taker initially thought that the WWE Chairman was pulling a fast one on him. However, he soon realized that Vince was serious about it. This ended in him trying to talk him out of it, leading to an argument between the two.

“He called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me,” The Undertaker said. “I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ He was like, ‘No, This is what I’m going to do.’ I’m like, ‘Why are you bullsh*tting with me? This is me.’”

“We ended up going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like, ‘Alright. Okay.’ Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned.”

The Undertaker added that he knew it was going to be hard for Vince McMahon to stay away from the promotion. While he was aware that Vince was only there to ensure that the “TV deals and everything are done the right way,” he found it hard to imagine a WWE without Vince.

“I think it’s going to be challenging for him,” The Undertaker said. “I mean, that’s his baby, man. He’s the one that created this whole thing.”

The Undertaker praises Triple H for stepping up

In Vince McMahon’s absence, Stephanie McMahon was promoted to the role of Chairwoman and Co- CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. The two promoted Triple H to the position of Chief Content Officer, making him responsible for the on-screen product.

Fans and former wrestlers have praised the creative direction of the company. Many believe that he has done a very good job in refreshing the product. But what does The Undertaker think of it?

Well, the Deadman agrees with the assessment. He told Ariel Helwani that the Game had “done a really, really good job, and under really difficult situations too.”

He added that this was a perfect position for Triple H because he was always “a creative force” and “always had great ideas” even during his time as a wrestler.

