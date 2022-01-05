Will Brock Lesnar face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs Champion match at Wrestlemania? The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship at Day1.

Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. However, Reigns being struck with Covid 19 forced the promotion to change their plans. Lesnar was then added to the WWE Championship match, making it a Fatal 5 way.

Lesnar went on to win the match and was crowned the new WWE Champion. He is now the top guy on the RAW brand and does not have to chase after Reigns anymore. But there were reports that the two were supposed to clash at Wrestlemania. Have recent events changed plans or will WWE still go ahead with it?

Will Brock Lesnar face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs Champion match at Wrestlemania?

According to Dave Meltzer, the plan for Wrestlemania has always been for Reigns and Lesnar to face each other and it has not changed. Lesnar’s surprise win has thrown them in a bit of disarray but the destination remains the same.

“Drew (McIntyre) will find out I presume this week how serious it is. He would be the guy (most likely to face Reigns at Royal Rumble), but he may not be available. I know that they’ve got everything worked out between now and WrestleMania.

Everything is worked out. All the original plans, there were some changes obviously because the Lesnar and Roman Reigns match from Saturday didn’t happen, but they’ve got their new twists and turns, and the final destination, which is presumably Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is still on.”

Meltzer also added that the plans for the WWE Championship have long been prepared and that hasn’t changed either.

“Whatever the plan was for the WWE Championship match – I don’t know what it was – but they’re gonna get there, and that’s also still on. So the WrestleMania matches are the same, but the plans on how to get there obviously have changed.”

So Reigns will definitely face Lesnar at Mania. What is not clear however is if they will both walk in as Champions? If so, will it be a title unification or champion vs champion match, à la Survivor Series.

Also, what happens to the Royal Rumble winner? Who does he face if both the champions face each other. Will he be inserted into the fight in a winner takes all akin to what happened at Wrestlemania 35?

The only confirmation we seem to have for now, is that Reigns and Lesnar will resume their rivalry at least once more at Wrestlemania.

