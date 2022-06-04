“We were given permission and then it was taken away” – When Vince McMahon ignored WWE Policy for the sake of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

When Vince McMahon found out about the affair between Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, he broke the rules of WWE.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are the iconic couples of WWE. There are only a countable number of couples in the company of WWE who share such an intense bonding as Stephanie and Triple H do. The audience goes gaga every time they see this romantic couple. On one end Stephanie is the daughter of the Chief of WWE. On the other hand, Triple H was one of the top-rated wrestlers in WWE.

Stephanie made her WWE debut in the year 1999. As per reports, before dating Triple H she was in an on-screen relationship with the Canadian professional wrestler, Test. Stephanie began dating Triple H a year after her debut in her father’s company. The couple, before falling in love were close friends. It was their bonding which led them to decide that they are a perfect match for each other.

When the Chief of WWE got to know about the affair of his daughter with Triple H he might have been fumed with anger. The reason for owning hatred towards Triple H was that he was a rebel against Vince McMahon’s authority. Triple H, along with Stone Cold, The Rock, and many other Superstars led their circus throughout RAW. And when Vince realized about the affair between Stephanie and Triple H that is when the real spark was lit.

Vince McMahon broke the rules of WWE for his daughter

But Vince, along with being the Chief of WWE is also a kind-hearted father. He understood the priorities and likes of her daughter and allowed the two to date. The two were all set to get married. But there was a twist in the climax. There came in between the policy of Executive relations of WWE. The company did not allow wrestlers to date in real life at the time.

Stephanie explained how the things fell into place,

“It was not always just all roses. We were given permission and then it was taken away,” said Stephanie. “In terms of the reasons why I don’t know if he was getting pressure. It was a really big thing in our business for the top star to be dating the boss’ daughter and all of the implications it could have.”

Understanding the situation of her father, Stephanie convinced Triple H to end their relationship. The two split up. But, they soon realized that they cannot remain away from each other for too long. They soon began seeing each other on the down-low once again. Seeing their bond, the Chief of WWE had to approve their relationship.

Vince McMahon broke the rules of WWE. Vince McMahon broke the rules for the sake of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. To get them married. The couple were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2003 and were married on October 25, 2003, in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Click here to read more on WWE