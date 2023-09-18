$3,000,000,000+ Earning Production Company’s Head Dwayne Johnson Responds to UFC Fighter’s Hollywood Dream

The most ‘Electrifying’ man, Dwayne Johnson, made his WWE comeback just a couple of days ago. Since then, his return has become a talking point in the combat sports community. A surging UFC lightweight star also mentioned ‘The Rock’ in his post-fight interview after his stunning win at UFC Noche last weekend. Interestingly, he also made a special to the WWE star.

After his stint in WWE, ‘The Rock’ transitioned to Hollywood and achieved great success. He starred in several high-grossing movies including Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Moana, and more.

After a while, the Hawaiian even opened his own production house called Seven Bucks Production. According to a report from The Numbers, the WWE star’s production house has made over $3 billion in revenue from their films.

Dwayne Johnson responds to UFC Fighter’s Hollywood ambition

UFC Noche trended last weekend with eye-catching results and performances. One of the moments that caught fans’ eyes involved lightweight Charlie Campbell. He gave a memorable performance, winning via TKO against Alex Reyes in the first round. But it was his post-fight interview that grabbed the attention of fans and even Dwayne Johnson.

During the interview, the lightweight played a joke on UFC commentator Daniel Cormier by channeling his inner Dwayne Johnson before requesting the Hollywood star for a movie role.

An Instagram account by the name of ‘Freak MMA’ posted the viral video as a Reel that caught the attention of ‘The Rock‘. After noticing the interview, the WWE star responded to Cormier and Campbell with his comment. He wrote:

“Charlie did him good! DC was like “fu*k around and find out you do that sh*t again”“

Despite spending the majority of his professional career in WWE, Johnson has always been active in the UFC space. His relationship with Dana White and the MMA promotion goes a long way.

Johnson’s relationship with UFC

‘The Rock’ has always been a huge fan of the UFC. In the past, the Hawaiian has attended several events and even been a part of one by presenting the BMF belt.

Furthermore, under the umbrella of Under Armour, Johnson teamed up with the UFC to launch ‘Project Rock‘ back in 2022. As a part of the deal, they will provide BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides to all the athletes in their kit.

Apart from the footwear collaboration, ‘The Rock’ recently also aided a financially struggling UFC welterweight fighter, Themba Gorimbo. After knowing that he was left with only $7, he presented the UFC fighter with a fully furnished house in Miami, covering all associated expenses as well.

Hence, it’s evident that despite being from another sport, Dwayne Johnson has a fondness for the UFC. He proves this by consistently demonstrating his support through generous gestures and collaborations with athletes.