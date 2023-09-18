HomeSearch

$3,000,000,000+ Earning Production Company’s Head Dwayne Johnson Responds to UFC Fighter’s Hollywood Dream

|Published September 18, 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Credit – USA Today Sports

The most ‘Electrifying’ man, Dwayne Johnson, made his WWE comeback just a couple of days ago. Since then, his return has become a talking point in the combat sports community. A surging UFC lightweight star also mentioned ‘The Rock’ in his post-fight interview after his stunning win at UFC Noche last weekend. Interestingly, he also made a special to the WWE star.

After his stint in WWE, ‘The Rock’ transitioned to Hollywood and achieved great success. He starred in several high-grossing movies including Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Moana, and more.

After a while, the Hawaiian even opened his own production house called Seven Bucks Production. According to a report from The Numbers, the WWE star’s production house has made over $3 billion in revenue from their films.

Dwayne Johnson responds to UFC Fighter’s Hollywood ambition

UFC Noche trended last weekend with eye-catching results and performances. One of the moments that caught fans’ eyes involved lightweight Charlie Campbell. He gave a memorable performance, winning via TKO against Alex Reyes in the first round. But it was his post-fight interview that grabbed the attention of fans and even Dwayne Johnson.

During the interview, the lightweight played a joke on UFC commentator Daniel Cormier by channeling his inner Dwayne Johnson before requesting the Hollywood star for a movie role.

An Instagram account by the name of ‘Freak MMA’ posted the viral video as a Reel that caught the attention of ‘The Rock‘. After noticing the interview, the WWE star responded to Cormier and Campbell with his comment. He wrote:

Charlie did him good! DC was like “fu*k around and find out you do that sh*t again”

Despite spending the majority of his professional career in WWE, Johnson has always been active in the UFC space. His relationship with Dana White and the MMA promotion goes a long way.

Johnson’s relationship with UFC

‘The Rock’ has always been a huge fan of the UFC. In the past, the Hawaiian has attended several events and even been a part of one by presenting the BMF belt.

Furthermore, under the umbrella of Under Armour, Johnson teamed up with the UFC to launch ‘Project Rock‘ back in 2022. As a part of the deal, they will provide BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides to all the athletes in their kit.

Apart from the footwear collaboration, ‘The Rock’ recently also aided a financially struggling UFC welterweight fighter, Themba Gorimbo. After knowing that he was left with only $7, he presented the UFC fighter with a fully furnished house in Miami, covering all associated expenses as well.

Hence, it’s evident that despite being from another sport, Dwayne Johnson has a fondness for the UFC. He proves this by consistently demonstrating his support through generous gestures and collaborations with athletes.

Himakshu Vyas

Himakshu Vyas, is a journalist with a passion for uncovering the truth and crafting captivating narratives. With a decade of die-hard Manchester United support and a love for soccer and MMA, Himakshu brings a unique perspective to the world of sports. His daily indulgence in MMA training keeps him fit and gives him the athlete's point of view. He's a huge fan of UFC's 'The Notorious' Connor McGregor and Jon Jones, admiring their dedication and discipline. When he's not exploring the world of sports, Himakshu loves to travel and cook, putting his own spin on different cuisines. Ready to deliver exceptional content, this dynamic and motivated journalist is always eager to share his insights with readers.

