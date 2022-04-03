“Vince sees this guy like John Cena” – Vince McMahon thinks this WWE Superstar could be the next John Cena

With John Cena no longer a full-time wrestler, WWE Chairperson Vince McMahon finds the next John Cena in Austin Theory.

Recently there was a discussion about the WrestleMania card on the Wrestling Observer Live regarding the end result of the match between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee match at the WrestleMania. During the conversation Alvarez said that the chairperson of WWE, Vince McMahon considers Austin Theory to be the next John Cena in the world of WWE wrestling.

Vince sees Austin Theory like a John Cena.

“Whether you all see it or not, Vince sees this guy as like a John Cena – this Austin Theory. There’s a reason he’s grooming him and he’s always there in his segments. That’s what he sees in this guy. Maybe he wants to teach this guy that you also have to be able to lose so Pat McAfee will get the win [but] I would presume Austin Theory is winning,” said Alvarez.

It is been known that Austin Theory is been given more screen time as his segments perform better in the ratings. There used to be a talk during t he NXT days of Austin Theory that the he would be the next big thing in the main roster and eventually in the main event WrestleMania.

With John Cena no longer a full-time wrestler owning to his commitments in Hollywood and with Roman Reigns looking to enter in Hollywood in the next couple of years there has been an immense need in WWE to create the next big thing in the arena of WWE wrestling.

The company wants to groom somebody who can be the face of the company in the years to come. Austin Theory along with Bron Breakker are the wrestlers that the company is looking to groom in order to achieve the desired motive.

The young wrestler has said previously that he has always considered John Cena as his role model in the arena of WrestleMania. The young wrestler also said that he has grew up watching the impeccable performances of John Cena and has always looked up to him as an inspiration not just in wrestling but also in life.

“John Cena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model.”

The young wrestler has also said that his dream match would be to wrestle in the retirement match of John Cena. “That’s a tough one, man, they both sound amazing. I think for Austin Theory, you’d have to really not “see” Cena anymore because I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it man.”

