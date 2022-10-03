WATCH: AEW Superstar CM Punk Once Paid Tribute to WWE Legend John Cena by Performing His Signature Move

AEW superstar CM Punk once took to the ring to perform the signature move of John Cena and thus paid tribute to the WWE legend.

CM Punk and John Cena need no introduction. Both personalities are renowned names in wrestling. The association between these two superstars was majorly seen in WWE. But, in the present time, these personalities are no anymore associated with the same company.

On one hand, Punk is currently associated with AEW and on the other hand, John Cena is no more associated on a full-time basis with WWE. The wrestler is busy with various projects of his in Hollywood. But, this won’t take away the fact that both these legends own an immense bonding and thus massive respect for each other.

This bonding and massive respect for each other can be understood in one of the acts performed by the AEW superstar. The incident took place during the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in 2021. Punk caught the attention of the fans as he performed the signature move of John Cena and thus paid tribute to the wrestler turned Hollywood actor.

AEW Superstar CM Punk pays tribute to WWE Legend John Cena

CM Punk faced Eddie Kingston in a match-up at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. It is often been seen that wrestlers pay tribute inside the ring to their fellow wrestlers by performing their moves or by copying their gestures.

In the same way, Punk took up the ring and paid tribute to his former colleague. CM Punk is a former associate of WWE. This has made him well-versed with its moves of Cena. Thus, the wrestler initiated these moves into action in the match against Kingston.

The Cenation Leader John Cena has often received heat for using one of his famous moves. The move is known as ‘Five Moves of Doom.’ It consists of a few shoulder tackles and a back drop. It is later followed by the ‘Five Knuckle Shuffle’ fist drop, and finally the finisher, Attitude Adjustment.

During the course of the match, CM Punk brought this move into action. The wrestler further teased a Five Knuckle Shuffle even though he did not bring it into action. To conclude, Punk delivered a GTS and thus went on to have the last laugh. He thereby continued his winning streak in the Tony Khan owned All Elite Wrestling.

