Watch: Brock Lesnar Almost Broke His Neck on His Return to WWE in 2012

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar nearly broke his own neck while wrestling his first match on his WWE return in 2012.

Despite being on the top, Brock Lesnar decided to leave WWE in 2004 and tried his luck in NFL, NLPW, and then, UFC. After spending around 8 years away from WWE, The Beast Incarnate returned to the company in 2012 and directly targeted the top guy in the company. Lesnar confronted John Cena on the RAW after Wrestlemania 28 and eventually faced him at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Both WWE men faced each other in a brutal Extreme Rules match which Cena won. But, there was a spot during the match which could have sent Brock Lesnar to hospital. In fact, the spot was so scary that he is lucky that did not end his in-ring career.

Brock Lesnar almost broke his neck in the first match of his WWE return

At the 2012 Extreme Rules, The Beast Incarnate gave an incredible performance taking Cena to his limits. Although he was unlucky he did not win the match, he must still consider himself a lucky man.

During the match, Brock Lesnar tried something unusual considering his size and almost injured himself in the process. There was a spot when John Cena was standing on the ring apron and Brock tried to launch himself on him.

Without considering its consequences, Brock went the move and ended up flipping over the ropes. Not only did he send Cena out of the ring, but he himself fell awkwardly on the floor. Luckily, he did not sustain any serious injury, but he barely avoided breaking his own neck.

I was just re-watching Brock Lesnar vs John Cena’s 2012 but damn Brock’s fall looks painful asf 😲 … His neck was nearly broken #WWE #BrockLesnar #JohnCena #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zUG3yIguNz — 🌸 Shreya (@shrexoxo) September 18, 2022

Well, it has been 10 years since that incident and since Brock began his second run with WWE. The 45-year-old has been dominating the WWE roster and entertaining the fans whenever he returns to the ring.

The Beast Incarnate broke the undefeated Wrestlemania streak of The Undertaker

If Brock Lesnar’s first run with WWE was considered impressive, his second one is even better. Not only did he conquer top stars John Cena, Triple H, and Randy Orton, but he also became the one to end The Undertaker’s winning streak at Wrestlemania. Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated The Phenom at Wrestlemania 30 ending his 21-year-long winning streak.

Anyway, Brock has been out of action since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam. Though, he is scheduled to appear at next year’s Day 1 pay-per-view. But, with events like Crown Jewel coming before that, The Beast Incarnate might be back in the ring very soon.

