Watch: Cody Rhodes Recalls Randy Orton Yanking “The Entire Urinal Off the Wall”

Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished superstars in the current WWE locker room. Having spent more than two decades in the business, The Viper has become a wiser person. Not just that, the 14-time WWE champion has also grown into a family man. However, according to one of his former faction members, that wasn’t the case during the 2000s. Cody Rhodes once perfectly explained the contrast between who Randy Orton was and who he is now.

After making an epic return at this year’s WrestleMania, The American Nightmare had a media interaction afterward. During the discussion, Cody Rhodes discussed many things including Randy Orton. He also went on to share his first meeting with The Legend Killer.

Cody Rhodes claims Randy Orton once giggled after ripping off a urinal

During the interaction, Cody Rhodes stated he was shocked to hear Randy Orton is a family man who avoids trouble now. Based on his experiences, The American Nightmare found that tough to digest. In fact, he backed his beliefs by sharing a funny anecdote.

According to Cody Rhodes, the first time he met Randy Orton was during one of WWE’s tours to Cape Town, South Africa. The American Nightmare recalled walking by the men’s bathroom and seeing The Viper’s hands around a urinal.

Cody stated he saw Orton yanking the urinal off the wall with his bare hands. While the water was flooding into the lobby, The Viper was giggling.

Moreover, when the matter was probed the next day, the 14-time WWE champion surprised The American Nightmare even more. Cody Rhodes recalled Randy Orton arriving and saying this:

“Hey! I wanna know who did it.”

Although Cody was happy with the progress, he seemed fonder of Orton’s old version. In fact, The American Nightmare said he will try to provoke The Viper as much as possible.

Both men have been absent from in-ring action for the last six months

Cody Rhodes has worked alongside Randy Orton as a member of The Legacy faction. Though the two haven’t received a chance to work together this time. When Cody made his return, Orton was working with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. By June of this year, both men had suffered injuries and were out of action.

Before his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare ended up injuring his pectoral muscle. As far as The Viper is concerned, he took a break in May following his back issues. Both superstars have been out of action ever since.

Nevertheless, there are reports that The American Nightmare is recovering quickly and might return by Royal Rumble 2023. However, WWE has kept Randy Orton’s injury status behind the curtains so far. As to when fans can expect his return, there is no concrete information as of now. However, whenever they come back, fans would love to see the former Legacy members feuding with each other.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.