Hollywood Stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Name a Move From WWE Champion Roman Reigns’ Arsenal as Their Favorite Action Move

Hollywood Stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas once revealed they are fans of superman punch, a move Roman Reigns uses in WWE.

MCU’s Captain America, a.k.a Chris Evans, is one of the most loved Hollywood actors in the world. The 41-year-old action has starred in one of the world’s biggest action movies, Avengers: End Game. However, if you talk about his favorite action move, it has a WWE connection. In fact, it is related to the current Undisputed WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns.

During the promotions of his latest Hollywood project(The Grey Man), Chris Evans alongside his co-star Ana de Armas was interviewed by CNN-News18. There, Evans talked about his fondness for the move used by Roman Reigns.

Chris Evans demonstrates how to deliver Roman Reigns’ Superman Punch

During the show, the Hollywood stars talked about their latest action movie, how they worked for the fight scenes, and more. The two also named the action move that they like the most. Ana revealed that her go-to move would either be Kicks or a Superman Punch.

Talking about MCU’s Captain America, he also appears to be a fan of Roman Reigns’ devastating move. Chris Evans stated that he also likes superman punch and even explained to others how to execute it perfectly. He stated

“You know what? I actually like a superman punch… Superman Punch is when you jump on one foot, and you jump with a long foot, and you punch in the air.”

Although he did not like Headbutts, he did believe Superman Punch is a ‘great’ move.

Now that Evans has named superman punch as his go-to action move, let’s see when will he use that on the silver screen. Meanwhile, the WWE superstar is using Superman Punch alongside his other moves to extend his undisputed title reign.

The Head of the Table claims he will defeat Logan Paul using his Superman Punch

Alongside his Bloodline and Wiseman, WWE’s Tribal Chief also has a big arsenal of in-ring moves to wreck everyone and leave. One of them is Superman Punch, a move he has used to drop many WWE legends on the floor. In fact, Reigns has recently hinted that he might use his famous move to knock out his next opponent, Logan Paul.

In one of his recent interviews, The Head of the Table stated that he will defeat the former boxer and YouTuber with a Superman Punch. Reigns claimed that he will break his jaw and send him home. Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.

Well, if that happens to be true, fans might see Roman Reigns retaining his title with Captain America’s go-to action move.

