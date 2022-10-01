“He Can Barely Walk… but All of a Sudden, He’s Flying” – Former WWE Champion Recalls the Undertaker Working Through Enormous Pain

SmackDown star Drew McIntyre recently shared how The Undertaker once wrestled despite being unable to walk backstage.

Making his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, The Undertaker spent more than three decades wrestling in the WWE ring. The Hall of Famer has been a part of many body-breaking matches throughout his career. Still, he never gave up until he finally decided to hand his boots up in 2020.

The Deadman wrestled with and without injuries setting up a great example for young generations. Recently, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre brought one such incident to light.

The Scottish Warrior appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast where he shared his time working alongside The Phenom. He talked about the impact The Undertaker has on his WWE career. McIntyre also recalled an instance where Taker performed despite being in immense pain.

Drew McIntyre says The Undertaker performed like a Mexican luchador

While speaking on the show, the SmackDown star opened up about his initial run in the company. He revealed how WWE had put him under The Undertaker’s learning tree to build him for the future. He admitted that he got to learn a lot from the veteran and his wrestling IQ.

McIntyre also shed light on how the Hall of Famer never allowed his injuries to affect his in-ring performance.

Drew McIntyre shared an incident when The Undertaker was scheduled to wrestle in a non-televised show in Mexico City. He recalled how Taker was in so much pain that couldn’t even walk backstage. But, as soon as he entered the ring, he performed like a luchador.

The Undertaker was hitting clotheslines and delivering finishing moves better than anybody in WWE. McIntyre stated:

“I remember a specific one in Mexico City where I was like, ‘He can’t wrestle tonight. My goodness, he’s a madman!… He can barely walk… But all of a sudden, he’s flying around the ring like a Mexican luchador.”

The Scottish Warrior praised the love and dedication Taker had for the sport. He acknowledged the fact that he was willing to put his body on the line for that.

The Scottish Warrior learned his backstage mannerism from The Phenom

During the show, Drew McIntyre also shared the lessons he learned from spending time with The Undertaker backstage. He stated that The Phenom was calm, but his presence could be felt. Even if there were any situations, the Hall of Famer handled them very composedly. McIntyre claimed that time with the legend taught him how to be a leader.

Anyway, while The Phenom is retired now, McIntyre is still working his way to be at the top. He is scheduled to face Karrion Kross at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV in a Strap Match. Though, his recent health issues did put him out of action for a while.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.