Watch: When John Cena slammed one person into a car and threw another into a steel gate

John Cena joined rapper Murs in a rap video titled, “H-U-S-T-L-E” where he slams one person into a car and throws another into a steel gate.

Today John Cena’s popularity has no limits. The wrestler turned actor is a household name among the fans of WWE. The ‘good guy’ wrestler is still a threat among his counterparts. John Cena was once the face of WWE before he decided to join Hollywood.

However, the ‘good guy’ wrestler did not hold the same image in his early days of wrestling. Before becoming the ‘good guy’ of WWE, Cena had another character to play. The character was named ‘Thuganomics’. During this period he joined rapper Murs in a rap video titled, “H-U-S-T-L-E” where he slams one person into a car and throws another into a steel gate.

John Cena played a heel character

The potential of John Cena wasn’t recognized during his early days in WWE. Perhaps, that was the reason he had a heel character to play. This infamous character of John Cena is named ‘Thuganomics’. Through this infamous character, the wrestler was able to achieve some success and recognition.

During the days of ‘Thuganomics’, John Cena had played a heel character. In this character, he used to dress up in sports jerseys while shooting for most of his rap promos. Thus his not-a-good-guy act in one of his old videos does not come as a surprise.

The video song was by rapper Murs titled ‘H-U-S-T-L-E’. During the early 2000s rapper, Murs gained immense fame in the music industry. May be due to the same reason he might have had a collaboration with WWE as well. This might be the reason he had rapped the video song with the wrestler. Towards the end of the video, the leader of the Cenation appears and he does something unbelievable.

Did John Cena’s ‘Thuganomics’ work?

John Cena gained immense fame in WWE. Not only wrestlers but even his fans get inspired by him, courtesy of his positive aura and ‘never give up attitude. Even though the wrestler succeeded in earning such immense fame there still exists a debate among his fans. The debate is around his character of ‘Thuganomics’. The fans of the wrestler are still perplexed that whether the character worked for him or not.

WWE made its way into the PG era the heel character of the wrestler would not have flown with a family-friendly show. May be due to this reason WWE and John Cena created a new character. The character that created history! The wrestler climbed a new ladder of stardom with his baby face image. Probably, this ladder of success would not have been possible to climb with his infamous image of ‘Thuganomics’.

Click here to read more on WWE.