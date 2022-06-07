“We still have a little score to settle” – Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar once again

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sends a stern warning to Brock Lesnar. Says that he has a little score to settle.

There exist only a handful of wrestling in the arena of wrestling who have managed to topple the mighty Brock Lesnar. This former MMA Champion and the current superstar of RAW is one of them. He owns that right. With the animosity between the two seemingly unfinished following their short feud earlier this year, the comeback wrestler of WWE feels that the story is not over yet and he has a score to settle with Brock.

This wrestler is none other than the current Superstar of RAW Bobby Lashley. Both Brock and Bobby have witnessed similar curves in their wrestling career. Both the wrestler transitioned from pro wrestling to MMA. Later, after tasting success in both the arenas the wrestlers again stamped their return to the company of WWE.

In the arena of WWE, both the comeback wrestlers tussled against each other earlier this year. The big battle between these wrestlers was witnessed at the Royal Rumble. However, the tussle between these two fierce wrestlers did not receive a clean finish. It seems as if there happens to be a need for one decisive match between the two comeback champions.

Bobby Lashley sends a stern message to WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley spoke about the topic on the recent edition of WWE’s The Bump. On the show, Bobby stated his long term goals with respect to wrestling. Speaking about Brock Lesnar, the former MMA Champion said that he has a little score to settle with Brock Lesnar and hence they are not done.

Bobby also spoke about the event of WrestleMania that is going to take place in L.A. The wrestler said that he has always faced tough challenges going into a competition like WrestleMania. He further continued and said that facing his former colleague in MMA is one of those big challenges.

Speaking about the previous battles between him and Brock, Lashley said that they have a little score to settle. The wrestler was briefed that he has a win over Brock and Lesnar ended up winning his title. Thus, both the wrestlers are not done yet, said Bobby.

“We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big matchup. For me, I’ve always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course, this one- it has to be another big one. Me and Brock [Lesnar], we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we’re not done. We’re not done.”