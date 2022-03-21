What is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s net worth? – WWE Superstars 2022 Net Worth Revealed

The net worth of WWE superstars such as The Rock, John Cena and many more have been revealed! Let us look at the top 25 richest WWE wrestlers in the world.

The wrestlers of WWE enjoy immense popularity and own a huge fan following all around the world. Along with the fame, the WWE platform has also been fetching immense wealth to the wrestlers. The superstars are been earning big and have been living a king-size life. In this article, let us look at the net worth of the top 25 WWE wrestlers in the world for the year 2022. The data and the listing mentioned in this article is been collected and compiled by Wealthy Gorilla.

Dwayne Johnson is not topping the list!

It may come as a surprise to many but Dwayne Johnson is not topping the list. At the top of the list is the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon. The net worth of the 76-year-old is estimated to have touched the mark of $1.6 billion for the year 2022. With a net worth around $400m, the wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known ‘The Rock’ among the audience of WWE stands on the second spot in the list.

The top two superstars are followed by Stephanie McMahon, with a net worth of $150m for the year 2022. John Cena stands in fifth place on the list whereas Triple H stands at number four. The net worth of both the superstars for the year 2022 is estimated to be $60m and $150m respectively.

The 25th and the final place on the list is acquired by Seth Rollins with a net worth of $9m. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and DDP are some of the WWE Hall of Famers on the list for the year whereas the list has also the presence of the current superstars including Maryse, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

Net Worth of WWE Superstars, 2022.

Hereis the list of 25 WWE superstars, courtesy of Wealthy Gorilla. The only exception to this list is Sable, who features on the list despite not being an active employee at WWE nor being in the list of Hall of Famers.

25. Seth Rollins: $9m

24. Diamond Dallas Page: $10m

23. David Otunga: $10m

22. Randy Orton: $11m

21. Roman Reigns: $12m

20. Brie Bella: $12m

19. Eric Bischoff: $12.5m

18. Maryse: $14m

17. Edge: $14m

16. Bill Goldberg: $14m

15. Jeff Jarrett: $15m

14. Dave Bautista: $16m

13. The Undertaker: $17m

12. Shawn Michaels: $17m

11. Mick Foley: $18m

10. Stacy Keibler: $25m

8. Kurt Angle: $25m

7. Hulk Hogan: $25m

6. Stone Cold Steve Austin: $30m

5. John Cena: $60m

4. Triple H: $150m

3. Stephanie McMahon: $150m

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: $400m

1. Vince McMahon: $1.6bn