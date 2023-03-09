What is The Main Event Match For Night 1 Of WrestleMania 39?

Over the years, WWE has leveled the playing field for the women’s division. Earlier, there weren’t any Royal Rumble matches for women. With the growing popularity of women’s wrestling, WWE revolutionized the game for its women. This year, Rhea Ripley prevailed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Ripley entered at number one and delivered a stellar performance throughout the match. Traditionally, the winner of the Royal Rumble gets a chance to headline WrestleMania.

Since WrestleMania is no longer a one-night affair, Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley will most likely be the main event of Night 1. However, a new report states that WWE may be forced to consider a more compelling storyline-driven match to be the main event for Night 1 of the Grandest Stage.

Will Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley be the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39?

According to The Wrestling Blog, WWE management is aware that the fans are clamoring to see The Usos Vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, but the original plan of the Creative team is to place the winners of the Royal Rumble matches in the main event.

Sami Zayn’s defect from the Bloodline has made him the most talked-about star in WWE today.

Believe it or not, at one point, WWE was afraid that his popularity could hurt Cody Rhodes’ momentum for WrestleMania. There’s no question why the fans want to see Zayn in the main event.

But it is also not right to usurp Charlotte and Rhea’s spots. It’s a tough decision to make. As it stands, Charlotte and Rhea will still headline Night 1 but, the report also noted that WWE could budge anytime.

Sami Zayn posts a picture of his moment with Jey Uso after the betrayal on Raw

Sami Zayn was in for a rude awakening on Raw when Jey Uso turned on him and reunited with The Bloodline. At first, it seemed as if Jey was on Sami’s side as both men hugged at the ringside.

The next moment, Jey delivered a superkick to Zayn once the latter let his guard down. Taking to Instagram, the former Honorary Uce posted a picture of their embrace on Raw.

The WrestleMania match between The Usos and Zayn & Owens is not confirmed yet as Owens was dismissive of accepting Sami Zayn’s handshake. However, there’s no doubt that the match will soon be made as it is what the WWE Universe wants to see.

