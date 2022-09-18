When $60 Million Worth R&B Singer Chris Brown Feuded With Former WWE Champion CM Punk on Twitter

CM Punk once challenged the R&B singer Chris Brown to a fight after participating in a slanging match with him on Twitter.

CM Punk is well known in the world of wrestling for his bravado. The Voice of the Voiceless is never afraid to speak his mind about his issues candidly. After his recent outburst at the AEW All Out media scrum, netizens closely analyze CM Punk’s past.

Besides being famous for having a successful career in WWE, Punk is also known for dipping his toes into controversies. In 2012, CM Punk started a war of words with “The King of R&B” Chris Brown.

What problems did Punk have with the musician? Well, besides being famous for being a singer, Brown was also an infamous history-sheeter having allegedly committed numerous crimes including battery, and sexual assault.

After Brown made the news for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna and many other legal troubles, the singer was in everybody’s crosshairs, including CM Punk. Punk took the first shot by tweeting that “he would like to see Chris Brown fight somebody that can defend themselves”.

I would like @chrisbrown to fight somebody that can defend themselves. Me curb stomping that turd would be a #wrestlemania moment. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 20, 2012

The R&B singer didn’t take very kindly to Punk’s comments and retaliated with a shot of his own. Brown trolled Punk for not having enough followers on Twitter and his inability to “please a women” because of his steroid use.

The slanging match went on for a while as Punk participated in the exchange again by posting a video in which he claimed that he is proud that he is a lifelong straight-edge and drug-free individual and that he and Chris come from two entirely different worlds.

Random, but does anybody remember when CM Punk and Chris Brown had beef with each other? pic.twitter.com/DwKmPs07Z8 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 18, 2021

At the end of the video, Punk challenged Brown to throw on some “gloves” and fight him.

Punk stated, “Put some gloves on in the ring and I will choke you out and make you feel as weak and powerless and scared and alone as any woman has had the misfortune of knowing any sad, cowardly little boy as yourself. And all proceeds can go to a women’s charity of my choosing.” Ultimately, the roasting stopped after Chris Brown Tweeted- @cmpunk the video u posted was cute! It’s so funny how defensive you are.”

An update on CM Punk’s suspension in AEW

The Straight Edge Savior is currently out of action due to a torn tricep injury. Punk faced backlash from the fans and other wrestling personalities following his altercation with the Elite backstage. According to Wrestling Observer, everybody who was involved in the tussle backstage was suspended including the ones who were trying to break it up.

A new update from Bryan Alvarez states that those who were trying to break up the fight have been reinstated. Patt Buck and Brandon Cutler have been brought back by Tony Khan.

News has come to light that people who were trying to bring the situation under control have been taken off suspension. However, the main ingredients that caused the disaster such as CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Bucks, Omega, and others will remain suspended until further investigation.

