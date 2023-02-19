WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 had an emotional ending in Montreal. Sami Zayn tasted defeat at the hands of his former leader, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief humiliated the former honorary Uce in front of his family and countrymen. Brock Lesnar got disqualified after hitting Bobby Lashley with a low blow and went berserk yet again by attacking the officials. Edge and Beth Phoenix scored a well-deserved win over Judgement Day. If you missed the show, you can watch the replay of the PLE on the OTT platform, Peacock.

Peacock is the exclusive streaming platform for WWE. The subscription-based platform allows access to WWE’s Premium Live Events, documentaries, and shows from the WWE Archives. But how long does it take for WWE PPV replays to be available on Peacock?

When Will WWE Elimination Chamber Replays Be Available on Peacock?

Well, it depends. Raw and SmackDown replays are made available on Peacock 30 days after it’s aired as it goes through Hulu. On the other hand, NXT replays are available to watch within 24 hours. However, PPV replays timings differ.

Since PPV replays do not go to Hulu first, it may be made available instantly after the show is aired but, in some cases, it takes minutes and sometimes even days to have WWE PPV replays on Peacock. Although it’s random, the replays are generally available on Peacock right after the broadcast.

How much does the Peacock subscription cost?

WWE is accessible to watch on NBC’s subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. While the ad-free version costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. There’s also a seven-day free trial with Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

The subscription enables you to follow WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, PLEs, and WWE documentaries.

Will I need to pay to watch live WWE pay-per-view events on Peacock?

Every live WWE pay-per-view event is included with your $4.99/month subscription to Peacock Premium. There is no additional cost to watch WWE pay-per-view events. Find out more about Peacock Premium. #WWENBC pic.twitter.com/EmqOinYkrb — *™️ (@MascotKotaBear) February 24, 2021

