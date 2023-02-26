Spoilers Regarding Future of WWE Championship and Universal Championship After WrestleMania 39

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2023, The Rock was rumored to return to the Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to face his cousin Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It was reported that WWE was considering splitting Roman Reigns’ World titles. The original plan then was for Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre to headline the first night of WrestleMania against Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns and The Rock would headline the second night of WrestleMania, squaring off with the Universal Championship at stake.

However, when The Rock declined the offer to do the WrestleMania match, WWE went with their backup plan of having Cody Rhodes win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare is now gearing up to face The Tribal Chief at the grandest stage for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. So, does that mean there will not be a title split?

WWE may split the World Championship titles after WrestleMania 39

Since Roman Reigns is signed to SmackDown, Raw is devoid of a World Champion. Roman Reigns’ presence on the flagship show has been limited in the past. According to WrestlingNews.co, if WWE still chooses to move forward with their original plans of splitting the World Championship titles, it will take place after WrestleMania 39.

I love Sami Zayn, but it always had to be Cody Rhodes… Bloodline🩸- vs – Legacy 👊 A born star ⭐️ – vs – Undesirable-to Undeniable 💥 The story is perfect: Roman Reigns must learn that “wrestling has more than one royal family” 👑🔥#WWERaw #WrestleMania39 #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/IoA9CGGRiD — Nick Lombardi (@NickLombardiSK) February 20, 2023

The match card for WrestleMania has undergone several changes in the past few weeks. Since Cody Rhodes is going to face Roman Reigns for the top titles, Seth Rollins is slated to lock horns with Logan Paul.

Also, Drew McIntyre is chasing the Intercontinental Championship as he is rumored to face Gunther at the Grandest Stage. It remains to be seen what approach WWE takes to occasion the World title split.

WWE is reportedly onto “something special” with Cody Rhodes

According to PWInsider, WWE officials are “incredibly impressed” with Cody Rhodes’ ability to sell his merchandise. It is believed that the WWE is onto “something special” with the American Nightmare. Ever since Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to the WWE, he is heavily followed by fans from different demographics, most notably kids.

WWE will reportedly capitalize on the opportunity and make Rhodes the next big star, possibly the face of the company, considering his ever-growing popularity among the younger audience.

“He’s The American Dream’s son. He was destined to become one of the greatest & I’m not surprised by any means he’s at the level he is right now.” – Kurt Angle on Cody Rhodes [Kurt Angle Show] pic.twitter.com/ewfHilReps — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) February 20, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.