“People still ask about it today” – Former WWE superstar recalls losing his title against a 10-year old

Claudio Castagnoli, a.k.a Cesaro recently opened up about losing his WWE tag team championship to 10-year-old Nicholas at Wrestlemania 34.

The current ROH World Champion recently reflected on his WWE career while speaking to Chris Van Vliet at Starrcade V. Cesaro talked about his Wrestlemania 34 match where he and Sheamus defended their Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and a mystery opponent. That opponent happened to be a 10-year-old boy of one of WWE’s referees.

While speaking on the show, the former WWE star gave his take on the famous match. Sharing the whole story, Claudio shared how he sees his loss against a 10-year-old.



Cesaro calls his Wrestlemania 34 loss one of his proudest WWE moments

While talking on the show, the former WWE star revealed that he was unaware of his opponent even moments before the match. Even when Cesaro met Nicholas backstage 3 hours earlier, he had no idea. However, the former star noted that every show must have some fun elements and his Wrestlemania 34 match was one such moment. Claudio praised the wrestling industry for the variety of matches it brings to the table.

However, talking about losing against a 10-year-old, the current ROH world champion had a different take. Claudio feels his loss to Nicholas was a moment where every kid could believe he can be a champion. He appreciated the fact fans still remember that match despite other good matches on the card. The former WWE star said he feels proud to be a part of such a special moment. He stated:

“People still ask about it today. I’m very proud to be part of that match. To me, it was a special moment because I doubt we’ll be seeing another 10-year-old wrestling at WrestleMania in the near future.”

An underwhelming WWE career of the current ROH champion

The current AEW star spent his entire WWE career lingering around the mid-card division. Despite showcasing great strength and promise in the ring, Vince McMahon never gave Cesaro a proper push.

Cesaro made an impressive WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown against Tyson Kid in 2013. Despite showcasing incredible power and athleticism in the ring, the Switzerland-born star was never used to his full potential. However, his 9-year tenure with the company does include 7-tag team championship reigns.

Anyway, Cesaro refused to renew his contract with WWE earlier this year and signed with AEW. He even won the biggest title of his 22-year-long pro wrestling career recently. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Gresham for the ROH World Championship at the recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

