Who did Stephanie McMahon date before marrying WWE superstar Triple H?

Stephanie McMahon tied the knot with WWE superstar Triple H in 2003. She dated these guys including a legendary wrestler before marrying him.

Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE Chief Vince McMahon is a well-known name in the arena of WWE. She is presently associated with the company as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE. Stephanie made her WWE debut in the year 1999. She has not wrestled inside the ring but is actively seen as an authority figure in all WWE brands.

Stephanie McMahon got married to the iconic wrestler of WWE, Triple-H. The wedding took place in the year 2003. The two are considered iconic couples in the professional world. The couple has got three kids.

Before marrying Triple H, Stephanie dated him for a long period. Both were good friends and had a good understanding of each other. This understanding led them to ensure that they are made for each other and thus decided to take the relationship forward.

But, before dating Triple H, Stephanie dated other guys that even includes a legendary wrestler. Bruce Prichard in a youtube video mentioned that Stepanie dated a sportsman who was not a wrestler. According to Bruce Prichard, Stephanie dated a basketball player in the year 1999.

Bruce said, “The last one before Triple H was, I think, a baseball player, a real quiet nice guy…”

Bruce Prichard also said that Stephanie he had met a couple of her boyfriends and all of them were nice guys. He further said that Stephanie also dated a guy from high school. Somebody she had known for a while.

Apart from these, the daughter of WWE Chief was in an on-screen relationship with Canadian professional wrestler Test.

But this relationship was not an actual one and was only an on-screen relationship as a part of the WWE storyline.

Stephanie is one of the most intriguing heel authoritative figures on-screen and has the ability to make any storyline interesting with her presence in it. The fans and followers of WWE are waiting for her return.

