“Who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything” – Goldberg clarifies his controversial finish again Bray Wyatt in 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently recalled his infamous win over Bray Wyatt 2020 and addressed the criticism he faced for that.

Goldberg faced Bray Wyatt at WWE’s 2020 Super Showdown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall of Famer received a lot of criticism when he pinned The Fiend Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship. It was believed that Goldberg refused to put over the fan favorite Bray Wyatt and instead screwed his push.

However, according to Da Man, all the conjectures around that match are untrue. For the first time, the former WWE star has opened up about his match against Bray Wyatt and shared his side of the story.

Recently, Goldberg appeared on the SHAK Wrestling show and gave some clarification on the infamous finish.

Goldberg states he had nothing to do with Bray Wyatt losing the title

The first-ever encounter between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt was one of the anticipated matches of the 2020 Super Showdown event. But, it is well known that the WWE creative team has a knack for screwing big matches.

So, not only was the match short, it ended up being a disappointment as The Fiend was booked to lose. Fans and critics unleashed their rage and blamed Goldberg for refusing to put over young talent. However, according to Da Man, the finishing of the match was neither his decision nor in his hands.

While speaking on the show, Goldberg revealed when he arrived in Saudi Arabia, even he was unaware that he will win. Calling himself a part-timer, Goldberg noted he had no right to just go and make demands. He added that he would have never done that to Bray Wyatt. He said:

“I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing I was going to lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different,” Goldberg revealed. “Who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything… not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell.”

Moreover, the two-time Universal Champion stated that he wants to sit down with his Super Showdown opponent and express his innocence.

The Hall of Famer lost his Universal Championship to Braun Strowman

Well, if Goldberg is blamed for robbing Wyatt of his Universal Title, even his reign wasn’t noteworthy either. Initially, WWE had planned to book Roman Reigns and Goldberg at that year’s Wrestlemania. But, due to the pandemic issues, the Big Dog missed out. Eventually, it was Braun Strowman who faced Goldberg and pinned him at the Show of Shows.

Anyway, while Strowman and Wyatt were released from the company last year following the budget cuts, Goldberg is also free from his WWE obligations. It is very uncertain as to when or if ever fans would see them in the same ring again. But, as they say,

Never Say Never!

