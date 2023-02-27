‘Drake Curse Strikes Again’ as Rapper Losses $400K After Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, the biggest boxing grudge match in recent times, took place today inside the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. It was one of the biggest sports events of the year, and many popular names, including Kevin Hart, Mike Tyson, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more, attended the event. A lot of hype was generated around the fight and it sure did deliver. Given both the fighters’ fame, a lot of eyes were drawn to the fight, including that of the famous Canadian rapper Drake.

However, Drake’s sighting on the bout turned out to be a bad omen for the YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ suffered the first-ever defeat of his career. But what does Drake have to do with it? You will find out.

Drake lost $400k in betting as Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul

The Canadian rapper with a net worth of over $250 million often wages his money on Sports. He is famously known for betting heavy money on boxing matches and UFC fights. Similarly, before the Fury vs. Paul match, it was reported that Drake had wagered on Paul to win via a knockout.

Apparently, the Grammy winner artist wagered over $400k on the Ohio-based boxer to defeat Fury via KO/TKO. Unfortunately, Fury got the best of Paul and won the bout via a split decision after a five-round battle.

Drake could potentially win $1.4 MILLION if Jake Paul knocks out Tommy Fury 😳 pic.twitter.com/Dm8cdNJCyN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) February 26, 2023

The rapper could have won a whopping $1.4 million if the results were otherwise. Unfortunately, given Drake’s betting history, it was very unlikely that he could have made the amount.

As soon as the news of Drake’s bet on Paul was out, fans were worried about the ‘Drake Curse.’ Apparently, the Canadian has a bad history of losing bets. Whoever he chooses to win, has more often lost. Thus, fans have billed it as the ‘Drake Curse.’

Paul wants to run it again

‘The Problem Child’ had an undefeated professional boxing career before this fight. However, despite certain winning claims, Paul just couldn’t get the best out of Fury. Both the fighters displayed good boxing inside the ring. But there was a lot of clinching in between the rounds.

Jake Paul doesn't agree with the decision and wants to run it back. He has a rematch clause. #PaulFurypic.twitter.com/dRfvgwYpI3 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 26, 2023

Nevertheless, Fury had just done enough to get a nod from the judges. Now, as Paul already has a rematch clause, he stated that he wants to run it back again with Fury, inside the ring.

Even Fury during his ring interview claimed he was ready for a rematch. Given the success of their fight, it is very likely the two will see each other again. However, it remains to be seen for now.

