Dillon Danis Demands Adin Ross Stream to ‘Embarrass Jake Paul’s Opponent, Andre August’ for an Ultimate MMA Fight

Most in the combat sports community of today know about the big mouth of Dillon Danis. Many would agree that Conor McGregor’s former BJJ instructor talks a lot but fails miserably when it comes to proving himself. His last boxing match against the noted celebrity boxer, Logan Paul, presented yet another example of this fact. After a disgusting performance in the six-round bout, Danis’ action at the end of the fight stirred up a brawl as well.

Advertisement

However, ‘El Jefe’ has probably moved on from his terrible performance and got back to what he does best. A now-deleted update on Danis’ ‘X’ account revealed that he is currently on the hunt for a fight against his previous rival, Logan Paul’s famous brother, Jake Paul. The younger Paul brother already has his next boxing match scheduled for 15 December where he will take on Andre August. However, several fans have criticized Paul’s choice of opponent since they don’t consider August to be of his caliber.

This is what provided Danis with the perfect opportunity to associate himself with the fight. His now-deleted ‘X’ update signified that he wanted to replace August as Paul’s next rival. ‘El Jefe’ also presented a method that he felt was authentic enough to prove that he was a deserving opponent for Paul. A combat sports covering ‘X’ account named ‘Happy Punch’ revealed Danis’ offer for Paul. According to them, Danis’ now-deleted ‘X’ update read:

Advertisement

Hey @jakepaul, I’ve got a proposal for you. I’ll spar with the bum you’re currently set to fight, live on the @adinross stream. When I embarrass him, you’ll have to agree to fight me in MMA on the same date you’ve planned for your fight against him. What do you say, kiddo deal?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1732839684143808806?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was clear that Danis wanted the noted online live streamer, Adin Ross, to stream a sparring session between him and Paul’s next rival, August. Further, he also challenged Paul to accept an MMA fight against him if he managed to defeat August in it. Most of the fans derided Danis in the comments section of the post.

But a close look at Danis’ offer will reveal that it might be a well-thought-out one. Fans might say that Danis has at least come up with a better offer than embarrassing himself in a boxing match. But does he stand any chance of winning an MMA fight against Paul?

Advertisement

Defeating Dillon Danis in MMA may not be a cakewalk for Jake Paul

Several combat sports fans may know that Danis has also fought as a professional MMA fighter. But, his stint was comparatively short as he fought only two fights under Bellator MMA. Further, it’s been quite a while since his last MMA fight that he had back in 2019. But it won’t be wrong to say that he might have an advantage over Paul, who hasn’t fought under MMA rules to date.

Danis packs commendable prowess in BJJ. He has also won both of his MMA fights to date, both via submissions. Hence, if Paul agrees to step inside an MMA cage against Danis, it will change the game totally. The fight will no longer be just a show of hand striking. Instead, Danis will get the legal authority to choke out ‘The Problem Child’, a move that he had tried in the boxing match against his elder brother as well. And if he manages to lock it, Paul may get stuck in deep waters.