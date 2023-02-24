Will Jake Paul Follow His Brother Logan Paul to WWE? The Problem Child Answers

If you talk about celebrity stars in WWE, then 2022 was definitely the year of Logan Paul. The YouTube Sensation gained tons of praise for his performance at last year’s WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Crown Jewel. During the Saudi Arabia show, WWE fans also saw Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul making a cameo appearance. Since then, there have been speculations that the boxing star will eventually join his brother at some point.

In an interview last year, Logan Paul declared that his brother entering the WWE ring is inevitable. However, The Problem Child hasn’t done anything of that sort as of now. Instead, he has given all of his time and attention to the boxing ring. Now, during a recent interview, Jake Paul discussed the chances of him becoming a WWE superstar in the future.

Jake Paul is okay to join WWE but doesn’t want to hinder his boxing career with a serious injury

The Problem Child was a special guest on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. During the show, Jake Paul expressed his candid thoughts about the WWE career of Logan Paul. The boxing star praised his elder brother for the recent high-flyer at Royal Rumble.

Moreover, while discussing his potential future in WWE, Jake Paul said he is open to the idea. However, mentioning Logan’s recent MCL injury, the 26-year-old didn’t want to derail his boxing career. He feels working in the WWE ring is a “crazy” thing to do.

The Problem Child also confessed his love for WWE and stated he would like to work with his elder brother. Not now, but Jake Paul did express his desire to sign with WWE in the future. He stated:

“We’ll see. I’m down. I just don’t want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it’s crazy out there. So, I just don’t want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I’m down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure…”

The Boxing Star did showcase his in-ring skills during last year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view

The 2022 Crown Jewel saw Logan Paul stepping up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the YouTube Sensation was alone, The Tribal Chief had brought his entire Bloodline. However, the odds were evened when Jake Paul entered the party.

During the ending segments of the match, the boxing star came out to help his brother in the quest. Even though Jake knocked out The Usos, Logan Paul failed to secure a win. His small appearance did provide a glimpse of what the fans can expect in the future.

Jake Paul interfered the Roman Reigns/Logan Paul match and KO’d Jey Uso 😳 (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/4wKmmHC406 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2022

Nevertheless, Jake Paul is a boxing legend in the making, as he pulled off an upset against Anderson Silva last year. If he ever joins his brother in WWE, it would make a hell of a tag team. Though as of now, it seems the 26-year-old wants to focus on one thing, which is boxing.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.