Will Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at Wrestlemania 38? The Beast Incarnate won the Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at the show of shows.

It has long been speculated that this year’s Wrestlemania will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar square off once again. This was confirmed when the Beast Incarnate won the recently concluded Royal Rumble match to earn a championship opportunity for himself.

The WWE have continually teased a title vs. title match between the two. It is possible that Lesnar, who is competing in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, may very well win the title. However, on the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that he was told multiple times that there are no plans to make it a “title vs. title” match.

Will Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at Wrestlemania 38?

“I have been told multiple times that it is not title vs title, Roman vs Brock. But, they’ve done countless storylines where both of them talk about title vs title. They’re telling you what they want but they’re not going to give it to them. So, they’re either doing that or Brock is getting beat in the Elimination Chamber and it’s part of his plan to look strong going against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”

Roman Reigns recently fired Paul Heyman who went back to managing Brock Lesnar. However, the advocate betrayed Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Hehanded the WWE Championship to Reigns who then used it to knock Lesnar out. This cost him the match and his title to Bobby Lashley.



Lesnar later participated in the Rumble and won it to continuing his pursuit of Reigns and the Universal Championship.



Click here for more Wrestling News