Logan Paul Hilariously Responded to Fans Trolling Him for Seemingly Photoshopping His WWE Contract Renewal Picture With Triple H

Logan Paul has officially re-upped his contract with WWE. The social media celebrity took to Twitter and Instagram to post a picture of him holding a new contract alongside Triple H. Strangely, the picture looked identical to his last year’s contract signing photo with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Except that, in the new picture, Stephanie McMahon is missing and Paul’s jacket and Prime bottle are of different colors. Paul is being accused of photoshopping the picture by the fans. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler took to Twitter to respond to the fans.

The Maverick has undoubtedly had an incredible run in WWE. In his third outing, Paul headlined the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Although he did not win the match, his performance left nothing to be desired. The 28-year-old wrestled his first-ever WrestleMania match on his birthday in a losing effort against Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Logan Paul responds to fans trolling him for apparently photoshopping his contract renewal with WWE

Taking to Twitter, Logan Paul responded to his trolls, stating that the photos were not doctored. Paul pointed out the obvious, that Stephanie McMahon was “nowhere to be found”. He further indicated that his jacket and Prime bottle colors were different from his photo from last year.

His hilarious response to trolls started a thread of funny tweets from the fans. His close friend Mike Majlak amusingly questioned Paul if he even re-signed with WWE in the first place. Some fans even spotted that the yellow Prime bottle was labeled “Blue Raspberry”. Here are some funny reactions from the fans.

Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor pic.twitter.com/0A4VxopNNi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 10, 2023

now I’m starting to question whether you actually re-signed or not. or if you ever signed at all. or if you’re even still a human at this point. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) April 10, 2023

Still says blue raspberry, I’ll take my $1000 for finding the difference now 🤧 pic.twitter.com/EjrTGe7WXb — Classify 😼 (@Class) April 10, 2023

That is absolutely not true. I have the original photo here. pic.twitter.com/8ZCyzPzLgT — Khalifa Al Haroon – Mr. Q (@iloveqatar) April 10, 2023

This is such a hilariously bad photoshop that it’s actually genius — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 10, 2023

Photoshop ?

I don’t see no Photoshop… pic.twitter.com/LjiTWWegWJ — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) April 10, 2023

Plus Triple H is BLATANTLY wearing a hat in the new one! pic.twitter.com/V42RZOh2BB — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) April 11, 2023

The yellow prime is called Blue Raspberry?? — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) April 10, 2023

dude that says blue raspberry pic.twitter.com/mubYu28hu7 — iBeast (@ibeastIess) April 10, 2023

Dana White praises Logan Paul for his wrestling career

Say what you want about Logan Paul but, you can’t deny that he is a gifted athlete. Paul has accomplished so much as a rookie that wrestlers take years to achieve. UFC president Dana White recently heaped praise on the Maverick for his outstanding athleticism between the ropes. During an interview with TMZ, Dana White stated that WWE hit a “home run” by signing Logan Paul.

“Look at Logan Paul. Have you seen his wrestling? I don’t know jack s**t about wrestling okay, but let me tell you what I do know. They hit a f*****g home run with that guy, absolute home run. He is incredibly talented, he’s an amazing athlete. And yes, I was blown away by watching him.

Dana White on Logan Paul: “I don’t know jack shit about wrestling but let me tell you what I do know. They hit a fucking home run with that guy.” pic.twitter.com/heLcbcDRH8 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 9, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.