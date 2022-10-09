Watch: Sami Zayn Makes Roman Reigns Break Character and Start Laughing During a Promo Segment

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was seen breaking his character because of Sami Zayn during a recent promo segment on SmackDown Live.

Ever since Roman Reigns turned heel in 2020, his in-ring character has gotten to a whole different level. Be it his promos, social media posts, or media appearances, Reigns has rarely dropped his Tribal Chief persona. But, a clip from the season premiere of SmackDown shows him breaking kayfabe and laughing during a promo segment.

The 7 October edition of SmackDown opened with Triple H welcoming the live crowd with a promo. After that, Roman Reigns entered the ring alongside his Wiseman and Bloodline. But, before he could talk much, he was confronted by his Crown Jewel opponent Logan Paul. The YouTub Sensation tried to use a divide-and-conquer policy and somewhat succeeded too.

Roman Reigns started laughing thanks to the promo from Sami Zayn

During the segment, Logan Paul poked the entire Bloodline by asserting that the real leader of the group is Jey Uso. The comment ended up creating a little bit of tension between Reigns and his cousin. But, the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn jumped in to calm things down.

The Honorary Uce claimed everything is fine within the Bloodline and then shifted his focus to Logan Paul. Zayn began roasting Logan with his ‘we’re the ones and you’re the two’s promo and calling him ‘dawg’. Although he was in character, it was still so humourous that Logan Paul started laughing.

Not just him, even The Tribal Chief could not control himself and giggled while trying to hide his face. A viral clip clearly shows Roman Reigns turning away from the camera to maintain his kayfabe.

Roman Reigns had to turn away from the camera because Sami Zayn was making him break 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JkWZJw1Yus — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) October 8, 2022

This isn’t the only time he’s got the Bloodline to lose it, the former Intercontinental Champion has been on fire with his comic timing, leaving his stablemates in splits.

Sami Zayn getting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to break character is absolutely amazing 😂pic.twitter.com/reTvdzVrTs — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 27, 2022

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the inclusion of Sami Zayn in the Bloodline has made the storyline more intriguing. With his serious yet comic character, the Honorary Uce is winning a lot of hearts. He is so over with the fans that despite being a heel, he is getting cheered.

The Tribal Chief asks the Honorary Uce to handle the Jey Uso situation

It is pretty open to everyone that ever since Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline, the latter has had issues with him. So, in the same episode, a backstage segment saw both men having an argument over Solo Sikoa. The Honorary Uce asked Jey Uso not to be so hot-headed but that proved him even more.

However, Roman Reigns agreed with Zayn and noted that Jey Uso has always been a problem. But, he is done with his hot-headedness and wants someone else to deal with it. He then asked the Honorary Uce to take Jey Uso under his wing and handle the situation. It appears that Sami has been promoted within the Bloodline.

Again, what was supposed to be a serious segment seemed so humorous because of the way Sami executed it. The Honorary Uce has done an excellent job keeping things interesting in The Bloodline. In fact, in the absence of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn is the best element of the faction.

